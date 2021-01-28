Quimper Challenger 2021: Brandon Nakashima vs Constant Lestienne preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Brandon Nakashima vs Constant Lestienne

Date: 29 January 2021

Tournament: Open Quimper Bretagne 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Quimper, France

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize Money: €88,250

Brandon Nakashima vs Constant Lestienne preview

Brandon Nakashima takes on local favorite Constant Lestienne in the quarterfinals of the Quimper Challenger 2021.

Despite a very promising end to the 2020 season, winning the Orlando Challenger in November, Nakashima failed to carry his momentum into the start of the current season. The American was knocked out of the Australian Open qualifiers in the very first round, and he bowed out to eventual champion Arthur Ridnerknech in the second round of the Istanbul Challenger.

But Nakashima has been nearly flawless in Quimper so far, and hasn't dropped a single set in the opening couple of rounds.

Brandon Nakashima at the 2020 US Open

France's Constant Lestienne meanwhile has had a decent run in 2021 so far. The World No. 227 narrowly missed out on qualification to the Australian Open, and in Quimper he has defeated Denis Kudla and Denis Istomin comfortably to reach the last eight.

Brandon Nakashima vs Constant Lestienne head-to-head

The quarterfinal encounter in Quimper is the first professional meeting between Brandon Nakashima and Constant Lestienne, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Brandon Nakashima vs Constant Lestienne prediction

Brandon Nakashima at the 2019 Hawaii Tennis Open

Brandon Nakashima comes into the match against Constant Lestienne as the favorite, in terms of both form and ranking. However, the Frenchman has proven that he can be a tricky opponent for anyone on hardcourt.

Nakashima himself possesses a very effective hardcourt game, with great precision from the baseline. He has also been touted by many for his mental strength. Lestienne on the other hand is a fairly solid player who can also throw in a bit of variety on occasion.

All things considered, if Nakashima is at his best, he should get through the quarterfinal without too many hiccups. The fact that Lestienne has no significant weapons in his arsenal will aid Nakashima's cause, but the American would need to ensure that he keeps his composure even if the match goes long.

Prediction: Brandon Nakashima to win in three sets.