Quimper Challenger 2021: Ernests Gulbis vs Federico Gaio preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (5) Federico Gaio vs Ernests Gulbis

Tournament: Open Quimper Bretagne 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Quimper, France

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize Money: € 88,250

Ernests Gulbis vs Federico Gaio preview

A former World No. 10, Ernests Gulbis is currently ranked No. 185 in the world. The only Latvian tennis player ever to be ranked inside the top 10 on the ATP Tour, Gulbis has won six ATP titles in his career.

The 32-year-old's best performance at the Majors came at Roland Garros, where he scored an upset win over Roger Federer to reach the semifinals in 2014. He also reached the quarterfinals of Roland Garros in 2008, and has been to the last 16 at Wimbledon and the US Open.

But over the past few years. the big-hitting Gulbis has struggled with inconsistent form. He has, in fact, fallen so far down that he now alternates between the main ATP tour and the ATP Challenger tour.

Gulbis' opponent in the first round at the Quimper Challenger will be Federico Gaio, who is the fifth seed in the draw.

Ranked No. 136 in the world, Gaio is just 12 spots below his career-best ranking of No. 124 in the world, which he achieved in the early part of 2020. The Italian has four ATP Challenger titles to his name as well as a number of ITF Futures titles. Gaio reached his first ATP tour level doubles final at the Rio Open last year.

Ernests Gulbis vs Federico Gaio head-to-head

Ernests Gulbis and Federico Gaio have never met on the ATP tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Ernests Gulbis vs Federico Gaio prediction

Ernests Gulbis

Ernests Gulbis has had a tough time finding his best form lately. The Latvian has lost his opening round match in his last eight events, including the Australian Open qualifiers, and he will be hoping to end that streak this week.

On the other hand, Federico Gaio posted some decent results at the end of last season. He reached the quarterfinals at the Ortisei and Aix En Provence Challengers, and also the semifinals at the Lisbon Challenger.

After a first round exit in the Australian Open qualifiers, Gaio reached the second round at last week's Challenger in Istanbul.

Given that Gulbis is severely low on confidence and match wins right now, Gaio should be considered the favorite to advance to the second round.

Prediction: Federico Gaio to win in three sets.