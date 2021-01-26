Quimper Challenger 2021: Sebastian Korda vs Tristan Lamasine preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Sebastian Korda vs Tristan Lamasine

Date: 26 January 2021

Tournament: Open Quimper Bretagne 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Quimper, France

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Match timing: Approx. 7.30 pm local time, 11 pm IST

Prize Money: €88,250

Advertisement

Sebastian Korda vs Tristan Lamasine preview

Second seed Sebatian Korda takes on home favorite Tristan Lamasine in the first round of the Quimper Challenger 2021 on Tuesday.

Expectations are very high from the American, who comes into the tournament on the back of a remarkable run in the latter stages of 2020. After reaching the fourth round of Roland Garros, the 20-year-old also went on to win the Challenger in Eckental at the end of the season.

Korda then opened his 2021 season at the Delray Beach Open in January. Despite being unseeded, the American ended up reaching the first tour level final of his career there. Korda defeated the likes of Tommy Paul, John Isner and Cameron Norrie before bowing out to Hurbert Hurkacz in the final.

Sebastian Korda at the 2021 Delray Beach Open

Meanwhile World No. 249 Tristan Lamasine, a relative unknown for most of the mainstream tennis community, is a regular on the Challenger tour. Lamasine recently picked up a top 100 win against Egor Gerasimov, in the first round of the Antalya Open.

Sebastian Korda vs Tristan Lamasine head-to-head

Advertisement

The first-round encounter at the Quimper Challenger is the first professional meeting between Sebastian Korda and Tristan Lamasine, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Sebastian Korda vs Tristan Lamasine prediction

Sebastian Korda at the 2020 French Open

Sebastian Korda is possibly the star player of the Quimper Challenger, having risen up the rankings rapidly over the last few months. The World No. 103 is the undisputed favorite in his first-round encounter against Tristan Lamasine.

Korda possesses a quick-strike playing style which, coupled with his smooth movement, makes for a seriously dangerous game on hardcourts. The American also has the proven ability to hit his opponents off the court with his forehand, and he can more than hold his own while returning.

Despite having a good all-round game, Lamasine doesn't quite have the weapons of his young opponent. The Frenchman is likely to come up short against Korda, given that both form and momentum are on the latter's side.

Prediction: Sebastian Korda to win in straight sets.