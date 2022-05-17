Rabat 2022: Garbine Muguruza vs Martina Trevisan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem

Match details

Fixture: (1/WC) Garbine Muguruza vs Martina Trevisan

Date: 18 May 2022

Tournament: Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Rabat, Morocco

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $251,750

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Garbine Muguruza vs Martina Trevisan preview

Garbine Muguruza at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza will take on World No. 85 Martina Trevisan in the second round of the 2022 Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco, on Wednesday.

Following her loss at Indian Wells, Muguruza went on a break to recover from an injury. She returned to the tour at the Madrid Open to kickstart her clay season. The Spaniard defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-2 in the first round, but suffered a lopsided 6-3, 6-0 loss to Anhelina Kalinina in the second round.

After a first-round bye at the Italian Open, Muguruza was up against Yulia Putintseva in the second round. She served for the match at 5-4 in the second set and was 30-0 up, but got broken and then proceeded to lose 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1. The former World No. 1 then took a wildcard to compete in Rabat.

Muguruza put in a strong performance to defeat Anna Danilina 6-3, 6-2 in the first round on Monday and will now aim to win consecutive matches on clay for the first time this season.

Martina Trevisan at the 2022 Italian Open.

Martina Trevisan, meanwhile, kicked off her clay season at the Istanbul Cup, where she lost a close match against Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the first round. At the Madrid Open, she failed to make it past the qualifying rounds. She then lost to Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Italian Open.

Trevisan arrived in Rabat with no main-draw wins on clay under her belt. She quickly changed that stat in her first-round match here, winning 6-0, 6-4 against qualifier You Xiaodi.

Garbine Muguruza vs Martina Trevisan head-to-head

This is set to be the first encounter between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Garbine Muguruza vs Martina Trevisan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Garbine Muguruza -350 +1.5 (-900) Over 19.5 (-145) Martina Trevisan +240 -1.5 (+450) Under 19.5 (+100)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Garbine Muguruza vs Martina Trevisan prediction

Garbine Muguruza at the 2022 Australian Open.

Muguruza hasn't been at her best over the last couple of weeks and Trevisan has struggled a fair bit as well. Both did quite well in their first-round matches in Rabat and will look to gain a semblance of momentum with the French Open looming on the horizon.

The claycourt Major remains a highlight in both of their careers. Muguruza won her maiden Grand Slam title there in 2016, while Trevisan reached her solitary Grand Slam quarterfinal in Paris as well.

Muguruza's done well on clay over the years, but these days her movement on the red dirt seems quite off. She appears to be a step too slow and a little sluggish. Her movement during her first-round match in Rabat wasn't the best, but otherwise she did quite well.

The Spaniard hit the ball hard and didn't spray too many errors. Her serving numbers were also good, winning 71% of her first-serve points and hitting five aces. She did cough up four double faults, so that's something she'll need to work on ahead of her next match.

Trevisan's backhand is the strongest element of her game and being a left-hander gives her an added advantage. She does quite well during return games as well, hitting the ball deep that pushes her opponents outside their comfort zone.

Muguruza's the more aggressive and powerful hitter of the two, but Trevisan has the game to frustrate her. Overall, the former World No. 1 has been in slightly better form than the Italian of late and will likely be able to get the result in her favor.

Pick: Garbine Muguruza to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee