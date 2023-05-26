Rabat 2023 final: Lucia Bronzetti vs Julia Grabher preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem

Match details

Fixture: Lucia Bronzetti vs Julia Grabher

Date: May 27, 2023

Tournament: Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem 2023

Round: Final

Venue: Rabat, Morocco

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Lucia Bronzetti vs Julia Grabher preview

Lucia Bronzetti at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

Lucia Bronzetti will square off against Julia Grabher in the final of the 2023 Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem on Sunday.

Bronzetti started off with a win over Rebecca Peterson, following which she knocked out 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria. She defeated Alycia Parks in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal showdown against 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Bronzetti was all over Stephens right from the start. She dominated the opening set from the get go and dropped just one game en route to claiming it. The second set was the same, with the Italian dishing out another breadstick to win the match 6-1, 6-1.

Grabher staged a comeback to defeat Ysaline Bonaventure in the first round. She ousted Cagla Buyukackay to set up a quarterfinal clash against defending champion Martina Trevisan. The Austrian nabbed the first set, following which her opponent retired due to an injury.

Grabher thus made it to the semifinals, where she was up against Julia Riera. The Austrian clinched the opening set with ease, losing just one game in the process. She led 3-1 in the second set, but let go of the reins as she dropped the next five games to lose the set.

The third set started with three consecutive breaks of serve, with Riera coming out on top to lead 2-1. Grabher managed to level the score down the line and took the set into a tie-break. The Austrian gained the upper hand in it to win the match 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Lucia Bronzetti vs Julia Grabher head-to-head

While this will be their first meeting on the WTA tour, they have faced off twice before at the ITF level, with the head-to-head being deadlocked at 1-1. Grabher won their recent encounter in the final of the ITF event in Switzerland two years ago.

Lucia Bronzetti vs Julia Grabher odds

Lucia Bronzetti vs Julia Grabher prediction

Julia Grabher at the 2023 Italian Open.

Coming into this tournament, Bronzetti was on a 10 match losing streak at the WTA level. Her last few wins were in January during the United Cup. She has now turned her season around with a promising week in Rabat. She has lost just four games in her last two matches.

Bronzetti played some great tennis to oust Stephens in the previous round. She didn't face a single break point over the course of the match. Grabher was tested by Riera, but managed to subdue her to reach her maiden final at the WTA level.

The two are quite comfortable on clay, with neither player having a notable advantage over the other. However, Grabher could feel the jitters since it's her first career final on the main tour.

Both players are now gunning for their very first WTA title. Bronzetti has raised her level this week after ending her losing skid. Grabher has been in slightly better form, with promising results prior to this tournament as well. Expect the Austrian to lay her hands on the winner's trophy.

Pick: Julia Grabher to win in three sets.

