Rafael Nadal has time and again made it clear that the Grand Slam race is not his biggest obsession in tennis, unlike how it is for Novak Djokovic. But Patrick McEnroe believes that the Spaniard is not entirely truthful about his tennis ambitions, given his immense love for winning.

Heading into the 2023 Australian Open, Djokovic remains one Grand Slam behind Nadal's all-time tally of 22 Majors. The Serb is the heavy favorite to equal the Spaniard's record, seeing how the latter has been struggling for form lately.

McEnroe, on his part, feels Djokovic has enough in his tank to rack up more than one Slam in the next few years, even though he could be denied a few opportunities at the US Open. The 35-year-old was unable to participate in the American Slam last year due to his unvaccinated status, and there is uncertainty about the same in this year's edition as well.

“I think 24, 25 is possible (for Novak Djokovic). But I also think that people underestimate, because of how great these guys are — it's not easy. It's not as easy as they've made it look," ESPN analyst Patrick McEnroe said on Wednesday on a conference call with the media.

“The other X factor is will Novak be allowed into the U.S.?” McEnroe asked. “At the moment he's not. That's cost him a couple opportunities already [at majors], and it may cost him another couple," he added.

The former Australian Open semifinalist then disputed Nadal's claims of not being obsessed with the Grand Slam race.

“I know that Rafa likes to say that he doesn't care about Novak's numbers or Roger's numbers, but I'm not sure, as much as I love Rafael Nadal, that I totally believe him on that," McEnroe stated.

"Because yes, he's always amazed me with his ability to play for the love of the game. There's no doubt about it, and the competition. But let's be honest, the guy loves to win," he explained.

The 56-year-old pointed out that Nadal is not the type of player to go to events and not back himself fully to win them, at least on clay and slower hard courts.

"He's (Rafael Nadal) not going to go to the French Open or anywhere if he thinks he can't win and he...knows that if he goes to the French or even Australia, the US Open, Wimbledon is obviously his toughest one, that there's very few guys that can beat Novak Djokovic if Novak Djokovic is at his best, but he's one of the guys that can, certainly on clay and even on a medium-paced hard court, he can," the American said.

"Even with a little bit of a hamstring issue, he's the favorite to win the tournament" - Patrick McEnroe backs Novak Djokovic to go all the way in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic trains ahead of the 2023 Australian Open

Turning his attention to the favorites for the 2023 Australian Open, Patrick McEnroe stressed that he is looking no further than nine-time champion Novak Djokovic.

“There's no doubt in my mind that he's the clear favorite. Even if [world No. 1 Carlos] Alcaraz were in the tournament he'd be the clear favorite," McEnroe said.

The Serb has been plagued by a hamstring issue since his match against Daniil Medvedev at the Adelaide International 1, which forced him to cut short a recent training session with the Russian in Melbourne.

But McEnroe reckons the Serb will not be too hampered by the problem given his "amazing recovery powers."

“I think he'll be fine,” McEnroe said. “He's got, as we know, amazing recovery powers over his career. It doesn't get easier at 35, but certainly by the way he's looking and the way he's played, even with a little bit of a hamstring issue, he's the favorite to win the tournament.”

