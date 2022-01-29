Rafael Nadal always says the right things after matches, but Daniil Medvedev is very honest, which is not always good: Boris Becker

In a recent interview with Eurosport, Boris Becker highlighted the difference between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev's personalities. The German feels that Nadal is cool and composed and always "says the right things", while Medvedev is much more fiery and "honest."

Nadal and Medvedev will lock horns in the final of the Australian Open on Sunday. The Spaniard is on a 10-match winning streak in 2022, while the Russian has won 12 out of his last 13 matches at the Happy Slam.

Becker pointed out that the two best players have rightly made it to the final. He also admitted he was "happy" that the Spaniard had put his injury concerns well and truly behind him.

“For me, the two best players are in the final. For Nadal, I’m happy because I’m a big fan and I was worried after his surgery. But Nadal wouldn’t be Nadal if he didn’t have a chance to win every time he plays a tournament," said Becker.

The German also touched upon Medvedev's heated exchange with the chair umpire during his semi-final clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Becker feels Medvedev's honesty is not always a good thing, but at the same time, pointed out that the Russian has gained a few fans with his battling displays.

“Nadal has earned his status over the years. He says the right things even after the match. You can’t say that about Medvedev, who is very honest. That’s not always good. But Daniil also earned a few hearts here, especially with his fighting performance," added the six-time Grand Slam winner.

“I think [if] Rafael Nadal [ends up] winning on Sunday, the most important part for that would be that he’s back at the top of the game"- Mats Wilander

Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open 2022

In the same interaction, former World No. 1 Mats Wilander weighed in on Nadal's journey to the final. The Swede feels that if the Spaniard bags the Australian Open title on Sunday, he will have proven that he's back to his best.

Eurosport @eurosport

🗣



An emotional Rafa Nadal reflects on his "lucky" return to tennis



#AusOpen 🗣 Mats Wilander: What's the most surprising part of your return after six months off with injury? @RafaelNadal : 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈An emotional Rafa Nadal reflects on his "lucky" return to tennis 🗣 Mats Wilander: What's the most surprising part of your return after six months off with injury?🗣 @RafaelNadal: 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈An emotional Rafa Nadal reflects on his "lucky" return to tennis 💪#AusOpen https://t.co/2KcqwZW6mI

“I think [if] Rafael Nadal [ends up] winning on Sunday, the most important part for that would be that he’s back at the top of the game, that he’s back trusting his body, his confidence has come back and he’s able to stay with these much younger guys in this game that just becomes quicker and quicker,” mentioned Wilander.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nadal is eyeing his 21st Grand Slam, which would move him ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Slam race.

Edited by Arvind Sriram