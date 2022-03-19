"Rafael Nadal is the best in history, he can do anything" - Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev believes Rafael Nadal is the best player in tennis history and can never be written off no matter the odds.

Like Nadal, Rublev, too, has been in excellent form this year. While the Russian fell early at the Australian Open, he made the semifinals at Rotterdam and won titles in Marseille and Dubai.

The 24-year-old is currently into the semifinals at Indian Wells, where he plays Taylor Fritz. Nadal, meanwhile, will look to clinch his 20th win in a row when he squares off against Carloz Alcaraz in their semi-final clash.

When asked about Nadal's season during a press conference after beating Grigor Dimitrov in the last eight at Indian Wells, Andrey Rublev declared the Spaniard the best player of all time.

"Rafa is the best in history. He can do anything," Rublev said. "Sometimes is better just to sit down, to watch and enjoy (smiling)."

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast



Nadal: on a 19-match winning streak



Rublev: on a 13-match winning streak



Alcaraz: on a 10-match winning streak



Fun to see lots of in form players converging in these #IndianWells men's semi-finals:Nadal: on a 19-match winning streakRublev: on a 13-match winning streakAlcaraz: on a 10-match winning streak Fun to see lots of in form players converging in these #IndianWells men's semi-finals: Nadal: on a 19-match winning streakRublev: on a 13-match winning streak Alcaraz: on a 10-match winning streak🔥🔥🔥

Rublev also hailed Nadal's mentality, saying the Spaniard can achieve anything he sets his mind to.

"We'll see. Last year many people expect that he will play US Open," Rublev continued. "Suddenly he pull out. He finish the season. Now he came back, he win a Grand Slam, and he's playing here, then he will play clay court season. With him you never know. But he can do anything."

"I try to improve my backhand to be able to play more aggressive" - Andrey Rublev

ATP Tour @atptour



defeats Dimitrov 7-5, 6-2, making it his 13th win in a row



@BNPPARIBASOPEN | #IndianWells Into the final 4 @AndreyRublev97 defeats Dimitrov 7-5, 6-2, making it his 13th win in a row Into the final 4💪 @AndreyRublev97 defeats Dimitrov 7-5, 6-2, making it his 13th win in a row 🙌@BNPPARIBASOPEN | #IndianWells https://t.co/W8MQchWDeA

During the press conference, Andrey Rublev was asked to describe his best shots, and he was quick to point out that his forehand is his USP.

"I mean, of course, it's tough. I try to play aggressive, especially to take my forehand, to dictate," Rublev said. "That's basically the main, let's say, game, my main game."

The Russian believes all his other shots have room for improvement and stressed the importance of having a wide skillset to allow more tactical flexibility.

"Of course, on top of that I try to improve everything. I try to improve backhand to be able to play more aggressive," Rublev said. "I try to improve defense. Sometimes maybe if I don't feel the ball really well, I can play middle speed and run, defense, because you need to have Plan B in case Plan A is not working. Of course, I try to improve my serve. Volleys. There's still huge things that I can improve."

"But I'm trying. If I still not doing that really well, it's means that I still have potential to be a better player. I think this is good of me."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan