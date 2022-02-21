Rafael Nadal claims "absolutely nothing" changed after the Australian Open 2022 glory, says "life goes on exactly the same"

At a press conference ahead of the Acapulco Open 2022, Rafael Nadal revealed that "absolutely nothing" changed in his life after winning his 21st Grand Slam title at the 2022 Australian Open.

The Spaniard claimed that the only thing in his life that changed after his victory in Melbourne was that he was able to "play tennis" now, something he couldn't do a few months back because of a foot injury. He also mentioned that no title is going to change what's important in his life.

"Absolutely nothing with 21, I'm not going to lie to you. From 20 to 21 there is not a very large percentage. Life goes on exactly the same. The only thing that has changed is that now I play tennis, which a few months ago I couldn't," said Nadal.

"In my life, nothing has changed. No title is going to change what is important in my life, which are other things. Already, at 35 years old, there is a great experience behind, of successes and bad moments, and these sensations one already lives in a more calm and different way," added the Spaniard.

World No. 5 Rafael Nadal stunned everyone with his heroics at the Happy Slam last month, lifting the title after 13 years. The Spaniard defeated the likes of Denis Shapovalov, Matteo Berrettini and Daniil Medvedev en route to his 21st Major title.

When asked whether he was surprised by his fitness level at the age of 35, Nadal stated that he never had any sort of motivational issues other than physical ones.

Highlighting that he has done "well enough" in his career, Nadal asserted that seeing himself compete on the court gives him the energy to play more on the ATP tour.

"It is not a motivational issue, but a physical one. In my career, I have never had problems with motivation or mental fatigue, of being bored with what I do, quite the opposite. Everything has gone more for the physical issue," mentioned Nadal.

"Feeling good and seeing myself competitive makes me want to keep playing more. That's what gives me the energy to keep going. I think I've done well enough in my career to remain competitive at this age," continued the 35-year-old player.

Rafael Nadal discloses that he has always felt "supported" in Mexico and Latin America

After his Australian Open glory, Nadal will feature at the Acupulco Open 2022 and is set to lock horns against Denis Kudla in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday.

At the same press conference, the Spaniard disclosed that he has felt the affection of people and has always been supported in Latin America and Mexico, something that makes him feel very special.

He also thanked the Mexicans for the warm "welcome" but stated that he is not sure if he will play at the tournament next year or not.

"In Latin America I have always felt very supported. In Mexico too. I have always felt the affection of the people, which has always been very special. I can only thank the Mexican people for the welcome they give me whenever I come, to play or visit. I don't know if I will be able to come next year, that is something that will be seen," concluded Nadal.

Rafael Nadal will be eyeing his fourth title at the Acupulco Open this year, a tournament he last won in 2020.

