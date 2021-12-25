Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem lead chorus of tennis stars wishing fans Merry Christmas

Amid the doom and gloom of the COVID-19 pandemic, Christmas has brought a reason to smile and spread cheer. As the world celebrates the birth of Christ on December 25, athletes used social media to extend Christmas greetings to their fans.

Several top tennis players took to Twitter and Instagram to wish their followers. Leading the chorus of stars was none other than Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard is currently in isolation after having tested positive for COVID-19 on his return from Abu Dhabi, where he participated in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

But that didn't deter the 35-year-old from spreading some much-needed positivity in what has been a "difficult year."

"Good night," Nadal wished his fans on Christmas Eve. "I just wanted to wish a very Merry Xmas Eve to all of you & also [tell you] to take care in this difficult year, but surely better times will come & we'll be able to enjoy them as before. A big hug & Happy 2022 too!"

2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem posted three photos with his brother, Moritz Thiem, and his dog, Elon. The Austrian, who had a six-month injury layoff, has returned home after a training stint in Dubai.

"I wish all of you a Merry Christmas🎄," wrote the Austrian. "I’m very thankful for all your support during this challenging year. 🙏 I hope everybody enjoys the day with family and friends. 🙌"

World No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals this year, also sent his Christmas greetings.

The eighth-ranked Casper Ruud posted a photo of himself with his girlfriend, Maria Galligani, and their dog beside their beautifully-decorated Christmas tree.

Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza join in Christmas celebrations

Top WTA stars also shared some lovely pictures of their Christmas celebrations.

World No. 4 Karolina Pliskova recently announced her withdrawal from the Australian swing due to a hand injury she suffered in training. But nothing couldn't dampen the Czech's spirits during Christmas and she posted a couple of photos from her celebrations at home.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber, who made the last four at Wimbledon this year, also joined the chorus of stars in sending their best wishes.

"Merry Christmas to all of you 🎄❤️," wrote the German. "May your holidays be filled with lots of happiness, peace, and love."

Two-time Grand Slam champions Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep also shared their festive experiences.

Garbine Muguruza's Instagram story

World No. 15 Elina Svitolina took to Instagram to extend her Christmas greetings.

Former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic and her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger jointly wished their fans on Instagram.

