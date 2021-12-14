Rafael Nadal features in Forbes' Top 50 Awarded Spaniards

World No. 6 Rafael Nadal recently received another honor for his magnificent achievements on court, featuing in Forbes’ Top 50 Awarded Spaniards.

The Spaniard also won the 'Laureus Sportsman of the Year' award for the second time in his career, the first being in 2011. He received the award after claiming his 20th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in 2020, equaling arch-rival Roger Federer's Grand Slam tally. He was also a nominee in 2009, 2014, 2018 and 2020.

"For Laureus, for winning his 13th French Open - the twentieth Grand Slam of his career - this time as Best Male Athlete 2021, the first time he received this same distinction was ten years ago. The Academy also gave him a special mention for his social commitment," wrote Forbes.

Other notable personalities to feature on Forbes' list include renowned Spanish singer Rosalia, actress Penelope Cruz, Moto GP driver Marc Marquez, Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso and chef Jose Andrez.

Interestingly, Nadal recently shared the stage with Rosalia when he received an honorary award at the 'LOS40 Music Awards 2021' in Spain.

Rafael Nadal to make a comeback at ATP 250 in Melbourne

After not playing a professional tennis match for more than four months, Rafael Nadal will finally return to the tour at an ATP 250 in Melbourne. The tournament will take place just before the Australian Open, from January 3-9.

Nadal will also feature at the 2021 Mubadala Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi (an exhibition tournament), where he will face either Andy Murray or Dominic Thiem in his first match.

Rafael Nadal with Andy Murray

Despite winning two ATP titles, including the 2021 Italian Open, Nadal will not be overly happy with his 2021 season. The 20-time Grand Slam champion failed to get his hands on a Major and missed most of the season due to a foot injury.

Rafael Nadal with the 2021 Italian Open title

Fans will have huge expectations from Nadal at the upcoming Mubadala Tennis Championships. Having already won the most number of titles there (5) and currently the defending champion, it will be interesting to see if he manages to further extend his dominance in Abu Dhabi.

