Rafael Nadal at French Open 2024: What to expect from the Spaniard at his potential final Roland Garros?

The thought of Rafael Nadal stepping out onto the Court Philippe Chatrier for the last time in his career is enough to make tennis fans emotional. This could however turn into reality at the French Open 2024, where the Spaniard would potentially make his last-ever stop at Roland Garros, as his farewell tour gathers pace.

Nadal and the French Open is a relationship that exceeds tennis. The Spaniard has transformed from a shy yet confident kid to become the 'King of Clay', winning 14 titles in Paris. This amount of success and domination has never been seen in tennis before and the Parisian crowd has accepted Nadal as one of their own.

With an emotional farewell looming, Nadal will be keen to end his French Open career on a high. While history makes him the overwhelming favorite, his current form makes you think otherwise.

Can Rafael Nadal challenge for the French Open title in 2024?

It is highly unlikely that Nadal could win the French Open title. Having won it a record 14 times, the Spaniard would be the first to admit that his current form is nowhere near good enough to mount a title challenge in Paris.

Rafael Nadal poses with the trophy after winning the French Open 2022

Rafael Nadal has struggled for form throughout the clay season. The 37-year-old is yet to win four matches in a row during the season, jeopardizing his title challenge in Paris. Also, there is a constant threat of injury every time he steps on the court, and the Spaniard knows that another big injury could mean an abrupt end to his tennis career.

While Nadal has been inconsistent with his form, the younger generation of players has found their feet on clay. Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are fresh off winning the Italian Open and Monte-Carlo Masters respectively. Carlos Alcaraz has already shown his worth on clay winning the Madrid Open in 2022 and 2023.

With Rafael Nadal finally looking 'beatable' in Paris, for the first time in two decades, the young guns chasing the Spaniard will be keen to make their mark at the French Open. While the hearts of the tennis community will scream for a winning farewell for Nadal, their minds will be aware of the challenges that the Spaniard could face at Roland Garros.

What to expect from Rafael Nadal at the French Open?

While Nadal's form and fitness could be a matter of discussion, no one can question his heart and passion. The Spaniard has lived by the sword and died of it throughout his career, and is sure to leave everything on the court for potentially his last-ever French Open appearance.

After his Barcelona Open exit at the hands of Alex de Minaur, Rafael Nadal spoke in the post-match press conference and said that despite the loss, it was a "step forward". The Spaniard further added that his body is responding well and he is easing his way to Roland Garros, where he is ready to give everything.

“I am leaving convinced that I have taken a step forward, it was not today where I had to be well, where I had to leave everything and die. The idea is to progress, but I’m not talking about winning games, but rather at the level of fighting for things. In Madrid go a little better, in Rome a little more… and in Paris let it be whatever God wants,” Rafael Nadal said.

Nadal has history on his side at the French Open, and the backing of a buoyant crowd could prove to be an 'x factor'. If the Spaniard manages to keep himself fit and firing, he could potentially shock a few players and go deep in the tournament.

The 37-year-old is by far the greatest clay court player the world has ever seen and he will need all his experience to mount yet another title challenge in Paris, however unlikely that may be. The Spaniard is sure to fight with every inch of his fiber to get a perfect farewell in Paris.

Regardless of how Nadal performs at the French Open, nothing can change his incredible legacy at the Roland Garros. The Spaniard has etched his name in the history books, and his final walk off from the Court Philippe Chatrier is sure to leave every tennis fan tear-eyed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback