Rafael Nadal gears up for new season with Mubadala World Tennis Championship title

Stefanos Tsitsipas (left) and Rafael Nadal with their trophies at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Rafael Nadal threw down the gauntlet with a gritty win over ATP World Tour Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas to record an unprecedented fifth title at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. The 6-7 (3), 7-5, 7-6 (3) win was as much a testament to his fighting spirit as it is to his hunger to keep winning at the highest level of the sport even at the age of 33.

With the Greek star in scintillating form, it wasn't an easy outing for the World No. 1, as evident from the scoreline. Tsitsipas came into this tournament having been crowned the champion at the season finale, where Nadal was the only man to beat him in an enthralling three-setter.

The 21-year-old seemed to be in no mood to relent even at this prestigious exhibition tournament when he stormed back from a set down to complete a stirring 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 comeback victory over the 16-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. Nadal, on the other hand, had it very easy as he cruised to a sublime 6-1, 6-3 win against NextGen player, Karen Khachanov.

Having not had to exert himself in his near-flawless win over the Russian, the 19-time Major winner looked all set to lay his lands on the Mubadala trophy once again.

The southpaw began the final on a positive note with a break of serve. But his inability to serve out the first set brought the 2019 Australian Open semi-finalist back into contention and Tsitsipas did not waste this golden opportunity.

Nadal then denied his young opponent a chance to convert break points in the second set as he levelled the match at one set apiece.

The decider was dramatic with Nadal taking the early advantage with a service break. An undeterred Tsitsipas charged back to stretch the set into a tie-break where the numero uno player dictated terms to grab the win.

In the third-place play-off, last year's champion Djokovic beat Khachanov 7-5, 6-3.

The hard-fought title win will galvanize Nadal into giving his all as he continues his quest for an elusive second title at Melbourne Park while Tsitsipas will look to erase this setback and get ready for a maiden Grand Slam trophy.

