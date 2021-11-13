Rafael Nadal honored at Los40 Music Awards, says he's delighted to "share nights like these" with artists that he admires

Rafael Nadal recently attended the LOS40 Music Awards, where he was presented with the Golden award for his sporting achievements and contributions off the court. Nadal's sister, wife and coach were also present at the event in Mallorca.

Nadal received a standing ovation as he went to collect his prize, with a crowd of thousands chanting his name.

In his speech, Nadal thanked LOS40 and said it was special to receive the award in his hometown of Mallorca, alongside artists that he admires.

"Good evening everyone. I am very grateful to Los40 for thinking of me in a world that is not mine and I am especially excited about receiving it in Mallorca," he was quoted as saying by AS. "It makes me more excited to share nights like these with artists that I admire a lot. Enjoying nights like this is the most beautiful thing that could happen."

Rafael Nadal eyeing 2022 Australian Open title

After ending his 2021 season due to a chronic foot injury, Rafael Nadal is set to make his return at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi in December.

The Spaniard was forced to miss Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics, and the US Open due to the injury, but was recently spotted on the practice courts at his academy in Mallorca, ramping up his preparations for the new season.

Rafael Nadal is hoping to be fully fit in time for the Australian Open, where he will be aiming to take the lead in the all-time Grand Slam race. The Spaniard is currently tied with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on 20 Majors.

World No. 1 Djokovic is a three-time defending champion in Melbourne but his participation in the 2022 season's opening Slam remains uncertain due to Victoria's vaccination mandate.

The Victorian government recently announced that all athletes must be fully vaccinated in order to compete at the event. Djokovic has so far refused to disclose his vaccination status, insisting that it's a private matter. This has led to speculation that the Serb has not yet been vaccinated and would thus be prevented from defending his title in Melbourne.

If that's indeed the case, Nadal, who is fully vaccinated, will be one of the hot favorites to take home the title. The Spaniard won the Australian Open in 2009, and reached the final in 2014, 2017, and 2019.

