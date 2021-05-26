Rafael Nadal immortalized with 6-meter statue at Roland Garros 

Rafael Nadal is the most successful player to have set foot on the terre-battue of Roland Garros and the French Tennis Federation (FFT) will unveil a statue of the Spaniard to commemorate his 13 triumphs in Paris.

The 6-meter high metal statue was commissioned by FFT's new president Gilles Moretton and sculpted in Paris. It will be unveiled during the draw for this year's French Open which takes place at 6 pm local time on Thursday.

A Rafael Nadal's statue is going to be inaugurated on tomorrow at @rolandgarros.



How would you imagine it (share a photo as example) 💬 — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) May 26, 2021

The statue, which is the same color as the terre-battue, has been erected in front of gate 1 of Stade Roland Garros. The FFT's decision to build a statue of Rafael Nadal was approved back in 2017, when the Spaniard won the Coupe des Mousquetaires for the first time in three years.

Rafael Nadal is not the first player to be immortalized at the site. The statues of Frenchmen Jacques Brugnon, Jean Borotra, Henri Cochet and Rene Lacoste, famously known as the 'Four Musketeers', were on display for years, but were eventually decimated due to the remodeling of the site in the 2010s.

Rafael Nadal to begin training in Paris on Thursday

According to reports, Rafael Nadal trained at his academy with Casper Ruud earlier this week. He is now set to travel to Paris, where he will have to take a mandatory PCR test before availing of Roland Garros' facilities over the next fortnight.

After completing the test, Nadal will get his training underway on Thursday at the Bois de Boulogne.

Rafa will head to Paris tomorrow. He'll travel with Moya & Maimo. They'll undergo a PCR test at their arrival at the Pullman Tour Eiffel Hotel, where both the ATP & WTA top-70 players will stay.



On Thursday Rafa will train at the Bois de Boulogne courts.https://t.co/EOPYSy5dJu — Genny SS (@genny_ss) May 25, 2021