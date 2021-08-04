Rafael Nadal insists breaking Slam record is not a source of motivation, claims he will "not be frustrated" if Federer or Djokovic win 21st Major at US Open

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer will head into this month's US Open on 20 Grand Slams each, with each player looking to make the record their own by the end of the event.

For Nadal, however, the prospect of setting a record does not act as a source of extra motivation.

Speaking exclusively to Norah O'Donnell of CBS News, the Spaniard, who is bidding for his fifth title in New York, revealed that he will "not be frustrated" even if Federer or Djokovic win the event to move ahead of him in the Grand Slam race.

"Honestly, it's the same as always (on how important it is for him to win the US Open)," Nadal said. "The fact that Novak has 20, Roger has 20, I have 20 don't increase the motivation for me, or the pressure. My approach will not change. I always stay the same. I play my way.

"If Novak or Roger plays there and win, okay, well done for them. I will not be frustrated for that. I know I achieve something that I never dreamed about, and I'm gonna keep fighting, keep doing things."

CHASING HISTORY: @RafaelNadal is back on the court for the @CitiOpen after recovering from a foot injury. @NorahODonnell spoke with the tennis star about competing for his 21st grand slam title at the @usopen and the pressures of competition. pic.twitter.com/XZcNc5taU8 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 3, 2021

Nadal, who skipped Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics in a bid to safeguard his body, claimed he is still not at "100%" but expressed his desire to hit top form by the time the US Open begins.

"I don't think today I am at my 100%," added Nadal. "The goal is to be closer to that 100% the day I start the tournament."

"I think that sport, in general, needs a crowd" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal playing at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal is currently playing at the Citi Open in Washington, which is his first tournament with capacity crowds since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spaniard highlighted that crowds are an integral part of sport and help older players such as himself by boosting their morale on court.

"Of course, I think that sport, in general, needs a crowd," Nadal said. "I think it's tougher for the more older players than for the younger players because the younger players, they have the energy for everything."

Nadal was also asked to give his thoughts on the issue of mental health in sports, a topic recently brought into the spotlight by Naomi Osaka and American gymnast Simone Biles. The 20-time Major winner pointed out how different athletes have their own way of dealing with their inner demons.

Rafael Nadal discusses overcoming his own physical and mental health issues https://t.co/FhIUswphnD — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 4, 2021

Nadal explained that the competitiveness of sport brings with it plenty of stress, but, in the same breath, pointed out that people who pursue sport as a career are fortunate to be able to make a living out of their passion.

"Everybody approaches the issues in a different way," the 35-year-old said. "We are under pressure because the competition makes you feel more stress. But, at the same time, we are super lucky, you know, because we are able to work on one of our hobbies."

For Nadal, being happy is the "most important thing in life".

"The most important thing in this life, in my opinion, is be happy, more than anything else, (but) sometimes you feel a little bit anxious," Nadal explained.

Edited by Arvind Sriram