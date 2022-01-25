"Rafael Nadal is like the master of getting the most from any situation he’s in" - John McEnroe

In a recent interview with Eurosport, John McEnroe hailed Rafael Nadal as a "master" and backed the Spaniard to win the 2022 Australian Open.

Nadal defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday to advance to the semifinals of the Melbourne Major.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Rafael Nadal overcame an abdominal injury and Denis Shapovalov to win in five sets as he reached his 36th Grand Slam semi-final at the #AusOpen on Tuesday. Rafael Nadal overcame an abdominal injury and Denis Shapovalov to win in five sets as he reached his 36th Grand Slam semi-final at the #AusOpen on Tuesday.

In the interview, McEnroe pointed out that Nadal arrived early in Australia to get "some matches" under his belt and to acclimatize to the hot conditions. And it "paid off" for him in his match against Shapovalov on Tuesday.

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca John McEnroe on Eurosport: "That's why Rafa is so great, because he was able to put the pressure on just at the right moments. He was able to get it done and that's what separates these guys. Shapovalov has got to understand that he's gotta take it up another level mentally." John McEnroe on Eurosport: "That's why Rafa is so great, because he was able to put the pressure on just at the right moments. He was able to get it done and that's what separates these guys. Shapovalov has got to understand that he's gotta take it up another level mentally."

“He looks pretty good in my book. I think he came to Australia early because he got Covid because he wanted to get some matches, he wanted to get used to the heat. I think this paid off for him in this particular match," said McEnroe.

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Australian Open

McEnroe believes Nadal can emulate Roger Federer's fairytale comeback in 2017 at this year's Australian Open.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis "That has to be the most memorable match": Craig Tiley on Australian Open 2017 final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal dlvr.it/SHVRNn "That has to be the most memorable match": Craig Tiley on Australian Open 2017 final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal dlvr.it/SHVRNn

“Rafa is like the master of getting the most from any situation he’s in. It’s amazing. He’s going to do something Roger did, Roger was gone for six months five years ago, didn’t play, was injured. He won I think three five-setters and Rafa is in a similar situation," added the former World No. 1.

John McEnroe discloses what separated Rafael Nadal from Denis Shapovalov in their quarterfinal showdown

In the same interview, McEnroe stressed that Nadal succeeded against Shapovalov because he was able to put pressure on the Canadian at the "right moments." The American believes Shapovalov has to improve the mental side of his game to "get over the hump" in future matches.

Rafael Nadal and Denis Shapovalov during their quarterfinal at the 2022 Australian Open

“This was a match that Shapovalov had for the taking, that’s why Rafa is so great because he was able to put the pressure on just at the right moments, just enough at the time he was able to get it done. And that’s what separates these guys," said McEnroe.

“Shapovalov has got to understand he’s got to take it up another level mentally if he’s to get over the hump," concluded the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open 2022

Nadal will take on the winner of the match between Gael Monfils and Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Friday.

