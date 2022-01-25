"Rafael Nadal is like the master of getting the most from any situation he’s in" - John McEnroe

In a recent interview with Eurosport, John McEnroe hailed Rafael Nadal as a "master" and backed the Spaniard to win the 2022 Australian Open.
Nadal defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday to advance to the semifinals of the Melbourne Major.
In the interview, McEnroe pointed out that Nadal arrived early in Australia to get "some matches" under his belt and to acclimatize to the hot conditions. And it "paid off" for him in his match against Shapovalov on Tuesday.
“He looks pretty good in my book. I think he came to Australia early because he got Covid because he wanted to get some matches, he wanted to get used to the heat. I think this paid off for him in this particular match," said McEnroe.
McEnroe believes Nadal can emulate Roger Federer's fairytale comeback in 2017 at this year's Australian Open.
“Rafa is like the master of getting the most from any situation he’s in. It’s amazing. He’s going to do something Roger did, Roger was gone for six months five years ago, didn’t play, was injured. He won I think three five-setters and Rafa is in a similar situation," added the former World No. 1.
John McEnroe discloses what separated Rafael Nadal from Denis Shapovalov in their quarterfinal showdown
In the same interview, McEnroe stressed that Nadal succeeded against Shapovalov because he was able to put pressure on the Canadian at the "right moments." The American believes Shapovalov has to improve the mental side of his game to "get over the hump" in future matches.
“This was a match that Shapovalov had for the taking, that’s why Rafa is so great because he was able to put the pressure on just at the right moments, just enough at the time he was able to get it done. And that’s what separates these guys," said McEnroe.
“Shapovalov has got to understand he’s got to take it up another level mentally if he’s to get over the hump," concluded the seven-time Grand Slam champion.
Nadal will take on the winner of the match between Gael Monfils and Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Friday.
