Rafael Nadal wins his first match in four months at Melbourne Summer Set 2022 

Rafael Nadal started his 2022 season on a strong note as he defeated Ricardas Berankis in his opening-round match in the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set. The Spaniard was playing his first official match since ending his season in August due to a foot injury.

Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis Score

Rafael Nadal defeated Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 7-5.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



opens his 2022 campaign with a victory, 6-2 7-5 over Ricardas Berankis at Rafa returns @RafaelNadal opens his 2022 campaign with a victory, 6-2 7-5 over Ricardas Berankis at #MelbourneTennis Rafa returns 💪@RafaelNadal opens his 2022 campaign with a victory, 6-2 7-5 over Ricardas Berankis at #MelbourneTennis https://t.co/GJx6rNlGd6

Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis winner

Nadal advances to the quarterfinals with a win over Berankis. He's set to face either home favorite Alexei Popyrin or Tallon Griekspoor. He'll be aiming to win his first hardcourt title in nearly two years, since winning the Mexican Open in February 2020.

Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis recap

Rafael Nadal during a practice session at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set.

Nadal started the match quite well with an easy hold of serve, securing an early break to lead 4-1. With Berankis serving to stay in the set at 5-2, the Spaniard once again broke his serve to win the opening set 6-2.

Nadal continued his momentum in the second set as well, getting an early break to lead 2-0. Just when it appeared that the former World No. 1 would run away with the match, he was broken while leading 40-15 on serve in the third game of the set.

Nevertheless, he managed to secure another break and served for the match at 5-3, but Berankis broke back. Errors had crept into Nadal's game and Berankis was playing well. In the lengthy tenth game of the second set, Berankis managed to hold serve after being close to going down a break yet again.

With the score tied at 5-5, the next game was crucial. Nadal managed to hold serve and then had three match points on Berankis' serve in the next game. This time there was no hesitation or mistake, as the Spaniard closed out the match to win 6-2, 7-5.

There were quite a few positives for Nadal in the match. His serve was quite decent and his movement was alright too, a sign that he has recovered well from his injury. His forehand packed a punch, but it misfired at times as well.

It was a good comeback for him and he's going to improve with even more matchplay, which he lacks at the moment. Nadal's quarterfinal match should be exciting and provide him with a much sterner test, allowing him to gage his level prior to the Australian Open.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya