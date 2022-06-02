Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic continue to set rivalry goals for the world of sports

Spain's Rafael Nadal ended Novak Djokovic's dream of defending his French Open title in the duo's much-awaited quarterfinal encounter on Tuesday night. Avenging his last year's semifinal loss to the Serb, Nadal defeated the World No.1 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in their 59th career meeting, the most between two male players in the Open Era.

While Djokovic leads the overall head-to-head 30-29, 21-time Grand Slam champion Nadal is ahead in their head-to-head in the Majors with an 11-7 record.

13 times champion Rafael Nadal comes back from 2-5 down in the 4th set to beat #1 and defending champ Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in 4h10 and reach the semifinals at



36th career Grand Slam semifinal. INCREDIBLE in Paris... again!

There's quite a lot more to this unbelievable clash of titans than just stats, particularly over the last few months. It's an apparent race to become the greatest player ever that's pushing both of them to put their best foot forward at this stage of their careers.

As soon as Djokovic lifted the Wimbledon trophy last year, the world found three of the most dominant players in the last 20 years tied for 20 Major titles each.

With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal missing most events in 2021 due to injuries and Djokovic winning the first three Grand Slams of the year, it became quite obvious that the Serb could overtake the two giants very soon.

After losing to Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2021 French Open, Nadal didn't play for six months due to his recurring foot injury. He underwent surgery and had a difficult recovery and rehab process as Nadal later revealed that retirement had crossed his mind during this distressing period.

In an unlikely comeback even by the Spaniard's standards, Rafael Nadal displayed his fighting spirit as he became the first man ever to win 21 Grand Slam titles with his 2022 Australian Open triumph.

Nadal recorded his best-ever start to a season this year by winning the first 20 matches that he played, including three titles. His previous best was 11 wins in 2014. His dream run was hampered by a rib injury during an Indian Wells match which sidelined him for about a month.

After returning to the tour in Madrid, the Spaniard particpated in the Italian open and was seen limping as he left the court after losing to Denis Shapovalov in the third round. This was the first time since 2004 (excluding 2020 since only Rome was held) that Nadal had not won a single claycourt ATP title ahead of the French Open.

His injury, lack of a clay title and missing matchplay led many to believe Rafael Nadal could falter for a second time in a row. Yet again, the Spaniard proved the world wrong with his quarterfinal win.

On the other hand, the visa controversy Down Under is a moment in his career that Djokovic would like to forget. The Serb was unable to defend his Australian Open title after being deported from the country due to his unvaccinated status.

The Serb was unable to play the Sunshine Double due to the same issue and only played one event on hardcourts (Dubai) before coming back to the tour at Monte-Carlo.

The Serb struggled with his form and lost to Alejandra Davidovich Fokina in the second round in Monaco. He won three hard-fought wins in three sets to reach the final of the Serbia Open and lost to Andrey Rublev in three sets in the final.

A run to the last four in Madrid was followed by Djokovic's first title of the season in Rome over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. The Serb didn't drop a set throughout the tournament and replicated the same at the French Open until reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open.

While Nadal won, Djokovic challenged and pushed Nadal into a close encounter that could've easily gone the distance had the Serb played a few points differently. The World No. 1 has now found his form and rhythm and will fancy his chances of equalizing Nadal's tally at Wimbledon and the US Open (depending on the outcome come Sunday).

"It was a very intense night. It's for those moments that I keep playing, but it's only a QF, I didn't won anything. I just gave myself the opportunity to get back on the court in 2 days. Being back in semi-finals at Roland-Garros means a lot."



Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal leads the Grand Slam race but has the least Major appearances out of Big-3

Rafael Nadal prevailed over Djokovic in their 59th career meeting

Now that Nadal has defeated Djokovic, there's a great chance of him getting his hands on a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title and 22nd Major overall. What's even more astonishing is that the man with the most Grand Slam singles titles has fewer Slam appearances than the other two members of the Big 3.

Federer has participated in Major tournaments 81 times while this was Djokovic's 67th attempt. Nadal, on the other hand, is looking to succeed again in his 64th appearance at a Grand Slam.

In his 15th French Open semifinal, Rafael Nadal is set to face Germany's Alexander Zverev on Friday.

