Badri Narayanan is a renowned sports psychologist as well as mental skills, strategy and performance coach. He has worked with a wide range of professional athletes across several sports, including tennis, golf, racing and cricket.

Narayanan has also worked with 2020 Australian Open men’s doubles champion Joe Salisbury, and he has seen the mental struggles of several tennis players from close quarters.

"I've been working with Badri for a year," Joe Salisbury said on working with Badri Narayanan. "Not only did he help me get through a rough time in my career, he has also helped me work my way up to my best ranking. We've touched upon a lot of mental aspects and set up different routines and principles that have helped me reach higher levels of performance. He is one of the most sincere and invested coaches I've worked with and makes sure that we come up with a solution for any sort of situation or problem. He definitely has played an important role in my success."

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Narayan spoke about the success of the Big 3 – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - as well as the psychological changes that helped Dominic Thiem win his first Major at the US Open this year. Here are the excerpts of the interview:

We have seen tournaments being played behind closed doors lately, and that may continue in the first half of 2021. How does playing in front of empty stadiums impact the players, especially the top players who are used to playing in front of huge crowds?

BN: It is tough on players who look up to the crowd for energy and support. For lower-ranked players or those who don't have the experience of playing in front of big crowds, it will ease the pressure and they can play more freely.

But as you can see, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Rafael Nadal were the top performers in 2020. They are driven from within and don’t need the external stimuli for peak performance.

Some players seem to struggle at important points or junctures in matches, whereas players like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic tend to play the important points very well. What is the difference between the approach of these players? Why do some players choke while others remain clutch?

BN: No one is born with it. The top players work relentlessly on being clutch every moment. They simulate and prepare for every scenario. Their practices are more intense and comparable with actual match play.

So when the situation comes and you see them act cool & composed, it's because they have done it so many times in practice that it becomes second nature.

Dominic Thiem has closed the gap between himself and the Big 3, having won the US Open and reached two other big finals in 2020. What do you think has changed in his mental approach of late, which has helped him make this breakthrough?

Badri Narayanan (BN): Dominic Thiem is one of the most hard-working players on the tour. The relentless intensity and focus he brings to the table are there for all to see.

With Thiem, it was a question of when, rather than if, he was going to break through. He is 9-3 in his recent matches against the Big 3 (since 2019); the more he has played them, the better he has got.

Dominic Thiem knew that they were not going to give it to him, and he had to earn it with ruthless intensity and a relentless drive to win. That included making maximum impact on every ball, showing tremendous positive body language and being clutch in the key moments.

The biggest shift has been his mindset; he now stays aggressive no matter what. When he loses, he doesn't get down on himself; instead he just goes back to the drawing board.

Dominic Thiem's constant affirmation to be the best has also helped him in breaking barriers that were initially tough in the journey.

Roger Federer is expected to return to the tour in January. What do you think of his chances after a 11-month lay-off? Does he have the physical and mental strength to win another Major?

BN: Roger Federer is the quintessential champion of tennis. He had a successful return in 2017 after his knee injury then. Rest and being fresh at this stage of his tennis career are key to his longevity.

Federer will be limiting himself physically so that he is at his peak for the Majors. He also does really well in the indoor season. It depends on how the first half of the year goes.

Roger Federer might skip the French Open to conserve his energies. As you get older it gets tougher, but I see Roger as the 'youngest' old guy in the group due to his optimal yet effective movement.

It is always difficult to write him off, (but) he might need some help from the draw. Roger Federer will be seeded fifth (at the Australian Open) so that puts him in a position where he could face someone in the top 4 from the quarterfinals onwards.

It will be interesting to see how he handles the pressure of beating 3 out of the top 4 to potentially win a Slam. Mentally it will be his ultimate challenge, but he will do everything he can to make it worthwhile.

Rafael Nadal believes in himself more than anyone else, Novak Djokovic is a master of the mind: Badri Narayanan

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal has once again his ability to overcome tough situations, by winning the French Open for a 13th time despite limited preparation heading into the tournament. What makes Rafael Nadal so strong mentally? Why is he such a tough player to beat on clay?

BN: Rafael Nadal is the epitome of mental toughness. His insatiable desire to be the best in his craft and give it his all for every point are always evident.

He owns the Roland Garros Centre Court, and wants it; he believes in himself more than anybody else on clay. Rafael Nadal will go down as the GOAT on clay.

Novak Djokovic started the season incredibly well, but hasn't won any of the big titles since the resumption of the tour. How do you assess his mindset currently, given that he is aiming to break some major records (most weeks at No. 1 and overall GS record)?

BN: Novak Djokovic was on track to win at least three out of the four slams in 2020. He was unbeaten until the US Open, having won in Australia. He won the Cincinnati Masters in the lead-up to USO and also the Italian Open in the lead-up to the French.

The US Open was a costly loss for Djokovic, but he learned from it. Many a time he has come close to hitting somebody, and he didn’t get it nipped in the bud before it became a problem.

However, Novak Djokovic is a master of the mind in the big moments. He recovers faster than most from setbacks thanks to his dedication to mental training, his routines, his discipline and his diet.

Given that Novak Djokovic has been involved in other projects such as the PTPA and Adria Tour this year, do you think he has been able to compartmentalize his priorities as well as he has done in the past?

BN: The PTPA is close to Novak Djokovic's heart and he wants to make a difference for the lower rung players in terms of prize money, training and travel. He has the best intentions. (But) I think by isolating Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem in this process, it became more of a rebel league - especially since there is a new ATP President too, in Andrea Gaudenzi.

In the long run you need the top three to be in consensus, or else it becomes an unnecessary divide. I hope it gets sorted soon. It did affect him on the court.

Maybe the timing wasn't right. Novak Djokovic could have had more discussions with the new ATP president and taken measures during the off-season.

The Adria Tour again had the best intentions, but he lost out because of the safety issues, player parties and off-court activities. It was a big blow for him. Had the organizers taken care of the safety details and ensured strict adherence, it would have been a feather in his cap during a pandemic. But it wasn't to be.

Novak Djokovic will for sure regret 2020, but he is younger than Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer so he can redeem himself in 2021.

Which of the players do you expect to take the next big step or have a breakthrough in 2021?

BN: I expect Daniil Medvedev to make a breakthrough at the US Open or Australian Open. I also see Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev making a big leap next year. I see Jannik Sinner as a very dangerous prospect in 2021. All these players have grown a lot mentally, so the potential for creating something big is huge.

Given the uncertainty around the 2021 schedule, what advice would you give to players on dealing with their training and preparations?

BN: Preparation at all levels is key. Skills have to be top notch. Mentally you've got to be ready. There will be stops and starts.

It is vital for the players to keep their mind uncluttered and focus on things that they can control. Do things that you can control with relentless intensity and passion. Anyone who does that will be in a good position to do well.