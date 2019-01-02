×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rafael Nadal opens up about Australian Open participation after pulling out of Brisbane 

Rajdeep Singh
ANALYST
News
14   //    02 Jan 2019, 20:30 IST

2019 Brisbane International - Day 4
2019 Brisbane International - Day 4

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Brisbane Open 2019 due to a thigh strain, which was revealed after an MRI scan. He was due to play Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the 2nd round of the tournament after receiving a first-round bye.

"I feel good, but after a long period of time without competing, I felt the leg tightening a little bit in Abu Dhabi in the first match," he said to the media.

"That's why I didn't play the second (match). So I came here. I did an MRI, and it shows a very small strain on the left thigh, but it's there."

He recently pulled out of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship last week after playing one match, which he lost to Kevin Anderson.

However, he opened up about his participation in the upcoming Australian Open and said that the doctors were confident that he would be able to play in the tournament, which begins on January 14.

"My hope is to win the Australian Open," he said. "And being honest, I feel myself playing well. I feel myself playing at a good level of tennis. And I feel myself with very high motivation to compete and to play."

Nadal underwent a surgery on his ankle towards the end of 2018 due to which he was forced out of action for a few tournaments, including the World Tour Finals. In fact, the last professional match he played was at the US Open, where he lost to Juan Martin del Potro in the semifinals.

He will go into the Australian Open as the second seed and will hope to win his second title at Melbourne Park. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, look extremely fit, playing the Hopman Cup and the Qatar Open respectively.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australian Open 2019 Rafael Nadal
Rajdeep Singh
ANALYST
A profile for my tennis articles
Men's Tennis: 5 longest Australian Open matches
RELATED STORY
Heartbreaks and smiles: The 5 best Rafael Nadal matches...
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 best Australian Open finals
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 6 players with the most Australian Open titles
RELATED STORY
5 fun facts about the Australian Open
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic encounters
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's best quotes about each...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wins of Rafael Nadal's career
RELATED STORY
Top 5 matches played at the Australian Open since the...
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 Youngest Australian Open Champions
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us