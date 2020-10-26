Rafael Nadal turned heads all across the sporting world when he beat Novak Djokovic 6-0 6-2 7-5 to win his 13th Roland Garros final and 20th Grand Slam title. The Spaniard has since announced that he will be continuing his 2020 season, next featuring at the Paris Masters in November.

"Get back to normal life. Be at home, play golf, go to the academy, see people that I haven't been able to see in all this time," Rafael Nadal had said following his Roland Garros triumph.

The World No. 2 lived up to his words too. He decided to catch up on some golf this weekend by participating in the Balearic Golf Championship in Spain, which features both professionals and amateurs.

Rafael Nadal places sixth after three rounds at the Balearic Golf Championships

Rafael Nadal at the 2017 Hero World Challenge

Rafael Nadal's fascination with the sport of golf is well-documented, and so is his admiration for legendary golfer Tiger Woods. The Spaniard has a professional level handicap, and at the Balearic Golf Championship he occupied sixth place after three rounds - behind professional golfer Nuria Iturrioz.

Rafael Nadal finishes the Balearic Golf Championships tied for the 6th place in 60 players. Finished 10 shots away from the winner (Sebastian Garcia).



As per Marca, Rafael Nadal finished the final round with a score of 77 strokes, concluding his participation in the tournament five strokes above par for the field for a total of +9 during the competition. Nadal was tied with fellow amateurs Joan Tous and Miguel Bisellach.

The tournament was eventually won by professional golfer Sebastián García with a final score of -1.

Rafael Nadal finished the first round and the second rounds of the tournament in 10th and 7th place respectively, with 74 consecutive strike scores.

The Spaniard had also participated in an earlier edition of the Balearic Golf Championship in August, finishing in fourth place back then.

PHOTOS: Rafael Nadal at the Balearic Golf Championship in Mallorca, 25 Oct 2020

Nadal's Roland Garros triumph was hugely significant for a number of reasons. He extended his record at the French Open, matched Roger Federer's all-time Grand Slam record, and broke the record for most Grand Slams won without dropping a set (Nadal now has four - all at the French Open).

The Spaniard also overcame difficult conditions and an in-form Novak Djokovic in the final convincingly.

The 34-year-old now shifts his attention to the Paris Masters, where he stands to gain 640 ranking points, a first title at the venue, as well as a record-equaling 36 Masters 1000 titles (Djokovic is the all-time leader).

Nadal will then supposedly shift his attention to the Nitto ATP Finals, another trophy that has eluded the Spaniard in his illustrious career.