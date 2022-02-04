Rafael Nadal puts Australian Open trophy up for display at his academy in Mallorca

Rafael Nadal has put his 2022 Australian Open trophy up for display at the Rafa Nadal Museum, which is located at his academy in Mallorca.

The Spaniard fought back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the championship match in Melbourne on Sunday. With the win, the Spaniard not only broke the men's record for most Major titles, but also became the only player besides Novak Djokovic in the Open Era to win every Slam twice.

Nadal returned to Mallorca on Thursday and has since been busy with press duties at his academy. On Friday, his museum uploaded a video of the 35-year-old holding a replica of the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

The Spaniard said he would love for his fans to visit the museum and explore all of his 21 Major titles.

"Hello everyone, well I'm here at the Academy here at the Museum now that you don't know how excited I am to be able to place this trophy here," he said.

"I leave it so that when you want to visit it, you can have it here, saved here, okay," he added. "I send you all a big hug and especially this time, and thank you all for the support that has been on social media."

Rafael Nadal started his academy in Mallorca with the goal of making it a top development center for young athletes. Over the years, he has worked to ensure that it also serves as a tourist attraction of sorts. The museum was built as an avenue to showcase his achievements over the last 18 years.

Rafael Nadal is scheduled to make his return in Acapulco

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Men's Australian Open Winner Media Opportunity

The 21-time Major winner is scheduled to play at the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco next. The Spaniard is a three-time titlist in the Mexican city but did not defend his crown last year due to physical problems.

The Spaniard will be joined by the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev at the hardcourt event. According to reports, he is also keen to play at Indian Wells next month.

