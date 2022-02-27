Rafael Nadal to re-enter top 4 in ATP rankings next week, replacing Stefanos Tsitsipas

20-time Major winner Rafael Nadal put in a comprehensive performance in the Mexican Open final on Saturday, beating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to win his third consecutive title this year. By virtue of his triumph, the Spanish bull will re-enter the top four of the ATP rankings for the first time since August last year, replacing Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal, who currently possesses 6,515 ranking points, defended his 2020 Acapulco winner's points this week by winning the ATP 500 tournament. Tsitsipas, meanwhile, was ranked No. 4 on 6,565 points. He finished as the runner-up in the 2021 edition of the Mexican Open, meaning he was defending 300 points at this year's event.

The Greek, however, lost to Cameron Norrie in the semifinals in Acapulco this week, thereby earning only 180 ranking points. The loss will see him drop 120 points in next week's ATP rankings, which is just about enough to ensure the Spanish bull leapfrogs him to re-enter the top four.

Coincidentally, it was Tsitsipas himself who unseated the 35-year-old from the top three of the ATP rankings for the first time since 2017 last August. The Spaniard was suffering from a recurring foot injury back then, which eventually forced him out of action for the remainder of the season.

The Spanish bull, however, has launched a stunning comeback this year, winning the Melbourne Summer Set, the Australian Open and now the Mexican Open to gain a flurry of points in the ATP rankings.

Rafael Nadal is scheduled to play at Indian Wells next

Rafael Nadal won the Indian Wells Masters in 2007, 2009 and 2013

The 21-time Major winner is next scheduled to play at the Indian Wells Masters in March. The 35-year-old is a three-time titlist in the Californian desert but has gone beyond the semi-final stage of the tournament only twice in his last five appearances.

The reigning Australian Open champion will be joined by fellow top-10 players Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, will miss the Masters 1000 event due to vaccine mandates in the United States.

