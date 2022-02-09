Rafael Nadal reaches 60,000 career Grand Slam points with Australian Open win, becomes 3rd player to accomplish the milestone

World No. 5 Rafael Nadal lifted his 21st Grand Slam title at the 2022 Australian Open, moving him ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Grand Slam race. However, he is still behind his rivals in the list of total ATP points earned from Grand Slams to date.
Nadal became the latest tennis player and third overall to accumulate 60,000 career Grand Slam points on the ATP tour after his incredible victory in Melbourne.
The Spaniard's win over World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the final after making an incredible comeback from two sets down took his tally to 61,655 points.
Roger Federer has earned 70,855 points in the Majors while World No. 1 Novak Djokovic sits on 65,865 points.
However, when the criteria changes to the total number of points won per Grand Slam, Nadal is way ahead of the Swiss and just 19 behind the Serb (he has won 979 points per Major compared with Djokovic's 998).
Rafael Nadal has a better title win percentage than Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at Grand Slams
The 2022 Australian Open was Nadal's 63rd Grand Slam appearance. The Spaniard won his 21st Major in Melbourne, bringing his title win percentage at Grand Slams to 33.33%. Only Bjorn Borg has a better title win percentage (39.28%), taking home 11 titles from 28 Grand Slam appearances.
Djokovic and Federer's title win success rates at Grand Slams stand at 30.3% and 24.69% respectively. While the Serb has won 20 out of 66 Majors he has participated in, the Swiss maestro has won 20 times from 81 Grand Slam appearances.
Meanwhile, Nadal has confirmed his participation at the Indian Wells Masters, a tournament he has won thrice in his career. The ATP Masters 1000 event will take place between March 8-20.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Also read: "Seeing at 35 a man who has been playing tennis for 20 years and has taken everything he can, it inspires me"- Daria Kasatkina on Rafael Nadal