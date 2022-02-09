Rafael Nadal reaches 60,000 career Grand Slam points with Australian Open win, becomes 3rd player to accomplish the milestone

World No. 5 Rafael Nadal lifted his 21st Grand Slam title at the 2022 Australian Open, moving him ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Grand Slam race. However, he is still behind his rivals in the list of total ATP points earned from Grand Slams to date.

Nadal became the latest tennis player and third overall to accumulate 60,000 career Grand Slam points on the ATP tour after his incredible victory in Melbourne.

The Spaniard's win over World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the final after making an incredible comeback from two sets down took his tally to 61,655 points.

ESPN Colombia @ESPNColombia



Nadal ganó 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 y 7-5, que le permitió convertirse en el primer tenista de la historia en lograr 21 Grand Slam.



espn.com.co/tenis/nota/_/i… Campeón del Abierto de AustraliaNadal ganó 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 y 7-5, que le permitió convertirse en el primer tenista de la historia en lograr 21 Grand Slam. Campeón del Abierto de AustraliaNadal ganó 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 y 7-5, que le permitió convertirse en el primer tenista de la historia en lograr 21 Grand Slam.espn.com.co/tenis/nota/_/i…

Roger Federer has earned 70,855 points in the Majors while World No. 1 Novak Djokovic sits on 65,865 points.

Tennis Stats & Facts @TennisStatFact achieved a historic 21st Grand Slam title, making him the 3rd player to surpass 60,000 career GS points.



The Big 3:

1. Federer (70,855 points, 875 per GS)



2. Djokovic (65,865 points, 998 per GS)



3. Nadal (61,655 points, 979 per GS) First things first, Rafael Nadalachieved a historic 21st Grand Slam title, making him the 3rd player to surpass 60,000 career GS points.The Big 3:1. Federer(70,855 points, 875 per GS)2. Djokovic(65,865 points, 998 per GS)3. Nadal(61,655 points, 979 per GS) First things first, Rafael Nadal 🇪🇸 achieved a historic 21st Grand Slam title, making him the 3rd player to surpass 60,000 career GS points.The Big 3:1. Federer🇨🇭(70,855 points, 875 per GS)2. Djokovic 🇷🇸 (65,865 points, 998 per GS)3. Nadal 🇪🇸 (61,655 points, 979 per GS)

However, when the criteria changes to the total number of points won per Grand Slam, Nadal is way ahead of the Swiss and just 19 behind the Serb (he has won 979 points per Major compared with Djokovic's 998).

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2021 French Open

Rafael Nadal has a better title win percentage than Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at Grand Slams

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at an event

The 2022 Australian Open was Nadal's 63rd Grand Slam appearance. The Spaniard won his 21st Major in Melbourne, bringing his title win percentage at Grand Slams to 33.33%. Only Bjorn Borg has a better title win percentage (39.28%), taking home 11 titles from 28 Grand Slam appearances.

TennisMyLife @TennisMyLife68 Rafael Nadal has won 21 Slams on 63 appearances: 33.33 %



#AusOpen Rafael Nadal has won 21 Slams on 63 appearances: 33.33 % 🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal has won 21 Slams on 63 appearances: 33.33 %#AusOpen https://t.co/C20KkHaGWX

Djokovic and Federer's title win success rates at Grand Slams stand at 30.3% and 24.69% respectively. While the Serb has won 20 out of 66 Majors he has participated in, the Swiss maestro has won 20 times from 81 Grand Slam appearances.

Lorenzo Ercoli @Ladal17 #Nadal : "I signed up for Acapulco and Indian Wells, but I have to make a decision that are in accordance with what my body allows me to do. Acapulco is the closer one, I would like to be there but I have to see what are the perspective". #Nadal: "I signed up for Acapulco and Indian Wells, but I have to make a decision that are in accordance with what my body allows me to do. Acapulco is the closer one, I would like to be there but I have to see what are the perspective". https://t.co/lv0f2KfmF1

Meanwhile, Nadal has confirmed his participation at the Indian Wells Masters, a tournament he has won thrice in his career. The ATP Masters 1000 event will take place between March 8-20.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala