Rafael Nadal receives wildcard for 2021 Washington Open

Rafael Nadal has received a wildcard for the 2021 Citi Open, an ATP 500 event scheduled to begin on August 2.

The 20-time Major winner, who withdrew from the Wimbledon Championships and the Tokyo Olympics, last played at Roland Garros, where he was stunned by Novak Djokovic in a thrilling four-set semifinal.

Nadal began his preparations for the hardcourt season at his academy earlier this week. If the recent videos of his training sessions are anything to go by, the Spaniard has seemingly recovered after a demanding claycourt campaign.

Mark Ein, tournament director of the Citi Open, took to Twitter to express his delight at the fact that the Spaniard will be playing at the ATP 500 event in Washington D.C.

"Honored to welcome one of the greatest sporting icons in the world Rafael Nadal to D.C. and our Citi Open for the first time this summer," Mark Ein wrote on Twitter.

Nadal said he was "very excited" to go to Washington for the first time in his career.

“I am very excited to come to Washington," said Nadal in a statement. “I have never been there and it’s one more place I wanted to come and play. I am looking forward to playing again and Washington shall be the best start for the US Summer Swing for me. Looking forward to seeing again my US fans that I haven’t seen since I won the 2019 US Open in NYC!. Vamos!”

Rafael Nadal will be the first "Big 3" player to particpate at the Citi Open

Rafael Nadal will be the first "Big 3" player to make an appearance at the Citi Open, an annual tournament that marks the start of the hardcourt season.

Nadal is also expected to play a Masters 1000 event in either Cincinnati or Canada in August before he makes his return to the US Open. The Spaniard triumphed at Flushing Meadows in 2019, but was forced to withdraw from the hardcourt Slam last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Nadal will be joined by the likes of Denis Shapovalov, Hubert Hurkacz, Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Karen Khachanov and Jannik Sinner at the Citi Open.

