Rafael Nadal retirement watch: The Spaniard unsure about Roland Garros participation after his Italian Open exit

Rafael Nadal suffered a defeat at the hands of Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the Italian Open. The 10-time champion in Rome walked out of the stadium with more than a thousand fans applauding him for what could possibly be his last appearance at the Italian Open.

There was a big send-off for the Spaniard after the Madrid Open 2024, but such was not the case after the Italian Open. Nadal admitted that he was unsure whether this would be his last appearance in Rome, adding that he has yet to decide on his future. During the post-match conference, he said,

"I never said [this is] going to be my last tournament here. I said in Madrid because that was that case. Here I am not 100% sure. Was probably 98%, but I will not say 100% when [it] is not 100%. If I retired, I think hopefully they going to have time if they want to do something in the next few years."

Rafael Nadal admits uncertainty over his Roland Garros participation

After his early exit from the Italian Open, Nadal admitted that he is unsure about participating at the French Open 2024. The Spanish star has won 14 titles in Paris, however, has struggled with injuries and form in recent times.

When asked about his French Open participation, Nadal claimed that he is leaning towards competing at the Roland Garros, however, the 37-year-old also added that he does not feel competitive at the moment. The 22-time Grand Slam champion said that he will make a decision about Roland Garros in the next two weeks.

"Now is two ways: Probably one is to say, Okay, I am not ready, I am not playing enough well. Then is the moment to take a decision in terms of not playing Roland Garros. Another is to accept how I am today and work the proper way to try to be different way in two weeks," Nadal said.

Despite declining to confirm his participation at the French Open, Nadal claimed to be inclined towards going to Paris, where he has enjoyed unprecedented success, and trying to win the French Open title again. The Spanish star is eager to compete at the French Open, possibly for the last time in his career.

But if I have to say what's my feeling and if my mind is closer one way or the other way, I'm going to say be in Roland Garros and try my best. If I feel ready, I'm going to try to be there and fight for the things that I have been fighting the last 15 years, if now seems impossible," Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal thanks the crowd in Rome for their support over the years

With his retirement on the horizon, Rafael Nadal thanked the crowd in Rome for their support throughout his career. The Spaniard is a 10-time Italian Open winner and is adored by the Italian people.

More than a thousand people were present during Nadal's farewell walk at the Italian Open. The chants of "Rafa Rafa" resonated throughout the stadium in what was an emotional moment for the Spanish superstar.

During his interaction with the media, Rafael Nadal thanked the crowd for their incredible support throughout the years. After the French Open, the Italian Open has been Rafael Nadal's most successful competition in his illustrious career.

"I always say that I will never be able to thank enough all the love and support that I receive around the world. Here in Rome is obviously one of the most important events in my tennis career, one of these events that's going to be in my heart for so many reasons, " Nadal said.

