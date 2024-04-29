Rafael Nadal's $4 million Mallorca house: All you need to about the lovely residence the Spaniard shares with wife Maria Francisca Perello & baby son

Rafael Nadal is amongst the Big Three of tennis and one of the best talents that the international tennis arena has produced and witnessed in the centuries-long existence of the game.

Nadal holds a record of 14 French Open titles, the highest number that any tennis player has been able to acquire at a particular Grand Slam, and is second in line to Novak Djokovic as the record holder of the maximum number of Grand Slams won.

Owing to his hard work and the success that follows the same, Nadal has a net worth of $220 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) and amidst philanthropic activities, the Spaniard has also directed his income to investment in real estate.

Being one of the most well-paid tennis players, Nadal bought a luxurious property worth $4 million in 2003 which is spread across 1000 sq. meters of land in Porto Cristo in his hometown Mallorca. Additionally, the property is also occupied by a few other sea-facing buildings that cover 700 sq. meters of land which Nadal spent renovating.

Talking about the intricacies of the structure, the frontline is made of a Mallorcan-style chalet and follows a simple composition of two storeys and three bedrooms, and perfectly blends luxury, comfort, and style with the disciplined and athletic lifestyle that the former World No.1 follows.

As Nadal avoids creating an extremely comfortable environment, as it might pose as a distraction from his intense fitness routine, the house is well-equipped with facilities such as a gym and even though there is no proper tennis court for the King of Clay to have an intense hitting session, there is enough space to pick up a racquet and lightly practice a few strokes.

And the cherry on top comes from the spacious verandas, covered lounge areas, and a terrace facing the vast expanse of the Mediterranean.

The structure has been designed by Mallorcan architect Tomeu Esteva and allows Nadal to stay closer to his parents, who live across the bay. Additionally, the location also lets the Spaniard keep an eye on his yacht, the Great White.

Rafael Nadal's beach home in the Dominican Republic

In addition to Nadal's luxurious home in Mallorca, the Spaniard also owns residences worth $2 million in Playa Nueva Romana, Dominican Republic which he bought around the time he ruled the French Open in the early 2010s.

While Nadal mostly lives with his family including his wife Maria Francisca Parello and son Rafael Nadal Jr, the two-story villa in Dominico Republic is the perfect destination for the Spaniard to unwind and relax. Additionally, the three-bedroom house has all the facilities that accompany a place that enables its residents to have a peaceful day or a lively soiree with guests in a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace.

The exteriors of the house too, are marked by green spaces and a swimming pool amongst other things. However, what stands out is the location of the structure which allows easy access to a country club, tennis court, beach club, golf course, and boutiques among other things, all situated within the development complex.

Other noteworthy investments

In addition to the aforementioned properties, the tennis legend owns and runs the famous Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy which was established in Mallorca on 24,000 sq. ft of land and is worth $25 million.

This was followed by the establishment of the Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre in Mexico and another one in Greece.

Additionally, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, earlier this year, the Spaniard also bought a new luxury home in the heart of Madrid which is a 280-metre square mansion with five bathrooms and four bedrooms accompanied by facilities such as a spa and a gym.

With Nadal and his family members often taking to social media to share glimpses of his time on tour and in Mallorca, pictures of Nadal Jr. playing on the porch of Nadal's grand residences are much awaited.

