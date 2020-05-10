Rafael Nadal

At a time when schools are closed in Spain due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Rafael Nadal's foundation has come to the party by donating laptops to the affected students.

According to UNICEF, millions of underprivileged students will fall behind their peers during the lockdown because of insufficient access to computers and the internet. To bridge the digital divide, the Rafa Nadal Foundation has distributed 56 laptops among students in Palma and Valencia, so that they may continue their studies from their homes.

Para paliar los efectos del cierre de los colegios en aquellos estudiantes sin acceso a recursos digitales, hemos distribuido 56 tabletas entre los alumnos de los Centros #FundaciónRafaNadal de #Palma y #Valencia. Proyecto colaborativo contra la brecha digital

The English translation of the tweet shared by the Rafa Nadal Foundation in this regard reads:

"To alleviate the effects of the closure of schools on students without access to digital resources, we have distributed 56 tablets among the students of the # FundaciónRafaNadal centers in #Palma and #Valencia. It is a collaborative project against the digital divide @AEF_fundaciones."

This initiative by the Rafa Nadal Foundation is in collaboration with the Association Espanola de Fundaciones (AEF), of which the Foundation is a member.

Nadal's organization further stated that 3000 SIM cards for students without Wi-Fi connectivity were also distributed along with the laptops:

"The distribution of the tablets is accompanied by 3,000 SIM cards, for those students without Wi-Fi connectivity. Additionally, a team of 'digital volunteers' will advise and accompany students in the management of educational tools, ensuring their best use."

For students in the Rafa Nadal Foundation Centre in Palma, financial aid has also been provided for the purchase of basic food and hygiene products. Meanwhile the boys and girls of the Rafa Nadal Foundation Center in Valencia have received a kit of school supplies, along with the laptops and SIM cards.

In both cases, the donations would be complemented by educational and athletic support for minors.

What does the Rafa Nadal Foundation do?

The Rafa Nadal Foundation encourages the development and socio-personal integration of children in Spain and (through the Nadal Educational Tennis School) India.

Rafael Nadal and his mother, Ana Maria Parera, created the Rafa Nadal Foundation in 2008. From its inception, the Foundation has focused on sport and education as the basis of all its projects.

The Foundation works on the belief that every child and youngster should have access to equal opportunities. Through its projects in Spain and India, it helps children make the most of their abilities, empowering them and fostering values such as self-improvement, respect and hard work.

Rafael Nadal's 2020 season so far

Rafael Nadal started the 2020 season by helping Spain to the final of the inaugural ATP Cup Final, where they lost to a Novak Djokovic-inspired Team Serbia.

The 33-year-old Spaniard then fell to Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. With Djokovic winning his eighth title in Melbourne, Rafael Nadal lost his No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings to the Serb.

Unperturbed by the setback, Nadal lifted his 85th singles title in Acapulco. That means the Spaniard has now won at least one ATP title for a record-extending 17th consecutive year.

17th consecutive season with an ATP title for Rafael Nadal, extending his own Open Era men's record.



85th overall title, and the 3rd event he's won on multiple surfaces (Madrid, Stuttgart).

However, the COVID-19 outbreak forced the ATP to suspend the tour until 13 July. That robbed Rafael Nadal of his favorite part of the season, the clay swing, and the Spaniard has been biding his time since in the confines of his home.