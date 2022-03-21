"Rafael Nadal's a guy that never gives up, I want to have the same amount of belief in myself" - Iga Swiatek

Newly-crowned Indian Wells champion Iga Swiatek has revealed that she wishes to imbibe Rafael Nadal's immense self-belief.

Swiatek attended an interview with Tennis Channel after beating Maria Sakkari in the summit clash. There, the Pole was asked to elaborate on her friendship with Nadal.

In response, Swiatek admitted that it might be too early to term her relationship with the Mallorcan as a friendship, given she is still immensely in awe of the 35-year-old.

"I don't know if it's a friendship honestly, because still like being able to talk to him, is an amazing experience for me," Iga Swiatek said. "It's a dream come true for sure."

Swiatek then recalled the incredible experience of watching the Spaniard lift his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open when he looked completely down and out. The Pole admitted that she wishes to learn from his never-say-die attitude.

"He's a huge inspiration, especially his Australian Open final that I watched on the stands, it was unbelievable," she said. "And he's a guy that never gives up and I would want to have the same amount of belief in myself. And also keep pushing no matter what.

"So I think he's a role model for many people you know, but for me, I'm just his huge fan," she added.

Rafael Nadal's wait for a record-tying 37th Masters 1000 title continues, Iga Swiatek clinches her third WTA 1000 title

Iga Swiatek with her BNP Paribas Open title

Rafael Nadal came agonizingly close to a record-tying 37th Masters 1000 title on Sunday, losing 3-6, 6-7(5) in the summit clash of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

As things stand, the Spaniard remains on 36 Masters 1000 titles, one short of Novak Djokovic's all-time tally of 37.

The next Masters 1000 event is the Miami Open, beginning on Wednesday. However, neither Nadal nor Djokovic will be seen in action. While the Spaniard is nursing physical concerns, the Serb has been barred from entering the United States of America due to his unvaccinated status.

The Monte Carlo Masters, beginning on 10 April, is the next best bet for Nadal to equal Djokovic's record, given the tournament is played on clay.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek clinched her third WTA 1000 trophy by winning the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. She beat Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in the summit clash to secure back-to-back WTA 1000 titles for the first time in her career.

The Pole triumphed in the Qatar Open a few weeks ago, winning the title at the loss of a single set. Her maiden WTA 1000 title win was at last year's Italian Open.

