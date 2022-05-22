Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | French Open 2022 1st Round

Rafael Nadal will commence his quest for a record-breaking 22nd Grand Slam title at the French Open against Jordan Thompson of Australia on Monday.

Nadal couldn't play a full clay season this year due to an injury he picked up at the Indian Wells Open. This caused him to miss the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open. He returned to action at the Madrid Open, but lost in the quarterfinals to Carlos Alcaraz in three sets.

Nadal then competed at the Italian Open, where his title defense ended in the third round against Denis Shapovalov. The Spaniard's foot injury also resurfaced, giving rise to concerns about his chances in Paris.

Nadal entered last year's edition as the four-time defending champion, but his title defense came to an end in the semifinals against eventual winner Novak Djokovic.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is currently participating at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, in Paris. The Spaniard is the most decorated champion in the history of the tournament, winning a whopping 13 titles and amassing an incredible 105-3 win-loss record.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Jordan Thompson at the 2022 Miami Open.

Nadal's first-round opponent is World No. 82 Jordan Thompson. The two have faced off once previously, with the Spaniard emerging victorious in straight sets at the 2020 Paris Masters.

Thompson's best result at the French Open has been a third-round showing in 2019. He hasn't made it past the opening round in the previous two editions. The Australian has managed to win just two matches on clay this year in the lead-up to Roland Garros.

Thompson's first win on the red dirt this season was over Steven Diez in the first round of the ATP 250 in Houston. He defeated Remy Bertola in a Challenger event for his second victory of 2022 on clay.

Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson match schedule

Nadal and Thompson's first-round contest will be the third match on Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday, May 23.

Match timing: Approx. 4:00 pm local time / 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:30 pm IST.

Date: 23 May 2022.

Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers have multiple options to choose from, with NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel broadcasting the match.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Ten.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

