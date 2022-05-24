Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | French Open 2022 2nd Round

Rafael Nadal will have to go through Corentin Moutet in the second round of the 2022 French Open as he guns for a record 14th title in Paris.

The Spaniard kicked off his campaign with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over Jordan Thompson in the first round on Monday. Nadal seemed healthy enough and the foot issue that had bothered him in the lead-up to the tournament didn't slow him down at all.

It was Nadal's 106th victory at the French Open, as well as his 299th in Grand Slams.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is currently playing at the French Open, the only claycourt Major on the tennis calendar. The former World No. 1 is a 13-time champion and the most successful player in the history of the tournament.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Corentin Moutet at the 2022 French Open.

Nadal's second-round foe is home favorite Corentin Moutet. The duo haven't clashed on the tour prior to this.

The young Frenchman's best result in the tournament has been a third-round showing in 2019.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



topples 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-3 to book a second round clash with Nadal.



#RolandGarros Marching on. @moutet99 topples 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-3 to book a second round clash with Nadal. Marching on. @moutet99 topples 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-3 to book a second round clash with Nadal. #RolandGarros https://t.co/8KZNh0MX1E

Corentin took on another Roland Garros champion, Stan Wawrinka, in the first round. He was off to a slow start, but improved his level as the match went on to defeat the Swiss 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

This was the 23-year-old's first win at the tournament since 2019, having failed to get past the opening round in the previous two editions.

Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet match schedule

Nadal and Moutet's second-round contest will be the last match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday, May 25.

Match timing: Not before 8:45 pm local time / 6:45 pm GMT / 2:45 pm ET / 12:15 am IST.

Date: 25 May 2022 (US, Canada, UK) and 26 May 2022 (India).

Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers have multiple options to choose from, with NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel broadcasting the match.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

France: The host country will broadcast the match on France TV and Amazon Prime Video.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee