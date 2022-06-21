Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Hurlingham Classic 2022, 1st Match

Since winning a record-extending 14th French Open title, Rafael Nadal will be in action for the first time at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club in London on June 22.

There were doubts over the 22-time Grand Slam champion's participation at Wimbledon due to his chronic foot injury. Having undergone a nerve-numbing radio frequency treatment to ease the pain in his left foot, Nadal now seems optimistic about his chances of taking part in the grasscourt Major.

The former World No. 1 is thus keen to test out the foot at the exhibition tournament at Hurlingham Club, where he will be playing on grass for the first time this season.

Nadal is scheduled to play at least two matches this week at this venue, with three-time Major winner Stan Wawrinka being his first opponent.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

The World No. 4 will participate in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club in London. The high-profile exhibition tournament is a favorite among top stars as they look to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.

The current edition features some of the biggest names in the game, including Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz, and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Rafael Nadal will lock horns with Stan Wawrinka in his first match at the Hurlingham Club

Rafael Nadal will take on familiar foe Stan Wawrinka for the first time since the 2019 ATP Paris Masters, where the southpaw ran away to a 6-4, 6-4 win. The pair have so far met 22 times on the tour, with Nadal leading 19-3 in their head-to-head.

Wawrinka is no stranger to tennis circles. The Swiss has as many as three Grand Slam titles to his name that include the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 Roland Garros and 2016 US Open.

His best performance at Wimbledon remains a couple of trips to the quarterfinals.

Known for his powerful single-handed backhand, the Swiss peaked at No. 3 in the world rankings in 2014. But the 37-year-old has been a fading force over the last few years due to injuries and inconsistency, with his current ranking plummeting to 265.

Wawrinka has been limited to just eight matches this season, posting a 3-5 record. He comes to the Hurlingham Club on the back of a second-round defeat to Tommy Paul at Queen's Club.

Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka match schedule

Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka's match ís scheduled to start at 2:30 pm local time on Wednesday, June 22.

Match timing: 2:30 pm local time, 3:30 pm CET, 9:30 am ET, 7 pm IST

Date: June 22, 2022

Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka streaming details

The tournament's official website and Facebook page will provide live streaming of the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.

Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic @Tennis_Classic Live stream all the daily action from the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic on our Facebook channel and website. instagram.com/p/CfEDez-A5y3/… Live stream all the daily action from the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic on our Facebook channel and website. instagram.com/p/CfEDez-A5y3/…

Fans will also be able to catch all the action live on the TennisONE app.

TennisONE @TennisONEApp



@DjokerNole, @RafaelNadal,





Live-streaming in



Coverage brought to you by Tennis heavyweights are in Hurlingham this week for the @Tennis_Classic and TennisONE is streaming first ball to last. @carlosalcaraz , & more!Live-streaming in @TennisONEApp starts tomorrow, 12pm ET.Coverage brought to you by @tenniswarehouse Tennis heavyweights are in Hurlingham this week for the @Tennis_Classic and TennisONE is streaming first ball to last.@DjokerNole, @RafaelNadal, @carlosalcaraz, & more!Live-streaming in @TennisONEApp starts tomorrow, 12pm ET. Coverage brought to you by @tenniswarehouse. https://t.co/jnFtra4Ntq

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far