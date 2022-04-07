Rafael Nadal's outfits for the clay season revealed

Rafael Nadal made a wonderful start to the 2022 season, winning three titles on the trot, including the Australian Open. The Spaniard notched up 20 wins to his name and only one loss, which came against Taylor Fritz in the final of the Indian Wells Masters.

Nadal won his first title of the season, at the Melbourne Summer Set, in an all-black outfit, before lifting the trophies at the Australian Open and the Mexican Open clad in plum and white. The former World No. 1 mixed things up at Indian Wells, opting for a bright orange t-shirt with blue shorts.

JPDAILYSPORTS @JCPGATA Nadal triumphs in Acapulco for third title in 2022: Rafael Nadal extended his career-best start for a season to 15-0, defeating Cameron Norrie in straight sets in the Mexican Open final for his 91st ATP title. dlvr.it/SKkbfz Nadal triumphs in Acapulco for third title in 2022: Rafael Nadal extended his career-best start for a season to 15-0, defeating Cameron Norrie in straight sets in the Mexican Open final for his 91st ATP title. dlvr.it/SKkbfz https://t.co/7dpHReqzTp

For the clay season, however, the 21-time Grand Slam champion is ditching the orange and going for a radiant green t-shirt that will be paired with teal shorts. The outfit has been designed for the Spaniard to use in the events leading up to the French Open -- Monte-Carlo Masters, Barcelona Open, Madrid Masters and Rome Masters. But it remains to be seen how many of those he will compete in.

At Roland Garros, the 35-year-old will be wearing a blue t-shirt that is several shades lighter on the front as compared to the back. It also has a gray block pattern around the chest. Nadal is also expected to don matching dark blue shorts and shoes of the same color.

Rafael Nadal defending 2860 points during the clay season this year

Rafael Nadal has to defend 2860 points in the clay swing this season

Rafael Nadal has a lot at stake in this year's clay swing. The 21-time Grand Slam champion is defending 180 points at the Monte-Carlo Masters and Madrid Masters respectively, thanks to semifinal runs in both tournaments in 2019.

At the Barcelona Open, the Spaniard will be defending 500 points, courtesy of his title run in the 2021 edition. Since he also won the 2021 Rome Masters, the World No. 4 will drop 1000 points at the event this year.

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever Points to defend during clay court season (Monte Carlo through Roland Garros)



Medvedev 790

Djokovic 3530

Zverev 2160

Nadal 2860

Tsitsipas 3355 Points to defend during clay court season (Monte Carlo through Roland Garros)Medvedev 790Djokovic 3530Zverev 2160Nadal 2860Tsitsipas 3355 https://t.co/v45eXk9UqI

Finally, the Mallorcan is defending 1000 points at the French Open, having won the title in 2020. Overall, the 35-year-old has to defend 2860 points in the next couple of months.

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



Can’t wait to see that fighting spirit back on court Out 4-6 weeks with a rib injury.Can’t wait to see that fighting spirit back on court @RafaelNadal Out 4-6 weeks with a rib injury.Can’t wait to see that fighting spirit back on court @RafaelNadal https://t.co/foIu70zyLv

Considering the rib fracture he sustained at Indian Wells, the Spaniard will miss out on the trip to Monte-Carlo (April 10-17). His participation in Barcelona (April 18-24) is also up in the air. However, he could be back in time for Madrid (May 1-8).

Edited by Arvind Sriram