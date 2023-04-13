Rafael Nadal's congratulatory voice message seems to have lifted PGA golfer Jon Rahm's spirits even further following the latter's recent triumph at the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Last Sunday (April 9), Rahm left behind LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson at Georgia's Augusta to win his second Major championship after the 2021 US Open. Apart from becoming the World No. 1, he became only the fourth Spanish player to be honored with the iconic green jacket.

It's no secret that tennis legend Nadal is an ardent fan of golf. He has spoken highly of Tiger Woods on many occasions, and the legendary golfer has attended the Mallorcan's matches in the past.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has also participated and done well in a few professional golf tournaments. He even beat Rahm a couple of years ago at Larry Ellison's private club in Palm Springs.

In a press conference at South Carolina's RBC Heritage, Rahm was asked if he was surprised by anyone's congratulatory message after winning at Augusta.

Although the 28-year-old wasn't surprised by anyone's message, he stated that he was exhilarated upon receiving a voice note from Nadal. Rahm added that he himself had sent the tennis icon a number of texts whenever the latter achieved something great on the ATP tour.

"I wouldn't say surprised," Rahm said. "The one I was thrilled to hear from, Rafael Nadal left me a very nice voice message. I have seen him do unbelievable things and have texted him every time, and he left me a very nice message."

The 36-year-old tennis star was quick to congratulate Rahm on social media as well, calling the golfer a "master."

"Congratulations champion, congratulations MASTER! Once again you have shown how GREAT you are," he tweeted.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal

@JonRahmpga Enhorabuena campeón, enhorabuena MAESTRO! Una vez más has demostrado lo GRANDE que eres!!!! Enhorabuena campeón, enhorabuena MAESTRO! Una vez más has demostrado lo GRANDE que eres!!!! @JonRahmpga https://t.co/rg5yCXQVq7

Here's how Rafael Nadal's mindset in Wimbledon 2008 final helped Jon Rahm at Augusta

Roger Federer failed to win a sixth consecutive title at Wimbledon 2008

Rafael Nadal defeated five-time defending champion Roger Federer in the final of the 2008 Wimbledon Championships in what was one of the greatest tennis matches ever.

Speaking to COPE after winning the 2023 Golf Masters, Jon Rahm revealed that he didn't think about victory until he won, something he learned from his compatriot.

"I didn't want to believe it until it was something fixed," Rahm said. "I remember Rafael Nadal's book, when he talks about the 2008 Wimbledon final with Federer when he hits a big shot and for the first time, he let himself think about victory."

"I think it was the fourth set and then they went to the fifth set. He explained that allowing himself to think about winning made him lose the set. That's why you have to stick to what's important at the moment," he added.

The 15th-ranked tennis star is currently recovering from a hip injury that he picked up at the 2023 Australian Open.

