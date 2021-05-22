Rafael Nadal says he does not view French Open as opportunity to win 21st Slam, claims he will step away the day he stops feeling pressure

Rafael Nadal insists his focus is not on creating history as he prepares to launch his bid for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Nadal is currently level with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles and can surpass the Swiss' tally at this year's Roland Garros, where the Spaniard is once again a firm favourite.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Nadal said he was aware of the significance of the claycourt Grand Slam, but insisted his attention was on the tournament itself rather than the big picture.

"I am not approaching the event like it's an amazing opportunity to achieve the 21st Grand Slam," he said. "I'm approaching Roland Garros like I am playing probably the most important event of my tennis career. ... Of course, I would love to have [the 21st], but for me, it's about Roland Garros."

The spotlight will certainly be on Nadal in Paris, but the Spaniard has welcomed the pressure, which he believes brings out his best tennis.

"The day when [you don't feel pressure] is the day to say goodbye," Rafael Nadal said. "Without those emotions, the pressure, it's difficult to play at your best level. I think you need to feel these feelings. It's always a personal pressure, I want to play well, I know the things that I need to do and I know if I am able to play at my highest level I hope to have my chances to play well and to be very competitive there."

Novak Djokovic lost to Rafael Nadal in the final of the Italian Open. After the defeat, the Serb claimed there was no bigger challenge in tennis than facing the Mallorcan in a claycourt final.

"It doesn't get bigger of a challenge on clay than playing Rafa in finals," Djokovic said after his loss.

Novak Djokovic congratulates Rafael Nadal after the Italian Open final.

Weighing in on Djokovic's comments, Nadal highlighted the historic rivalry between himself, Federer, and the Serb and said it was "always beautiful" to receive such a compliment.

"With Roger and Novak, we have been fighting together for such a very, very long time," Nadal said. "We have a lot of respect for each other, we know how difficult it is to win events when we're playing against each other. It's always beautiful to receive a compliment like Novak said."

"I have a little bit more passion now than years ago" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the 2021 Italian Open

Rafael Nadal said little had changed over the years in terms of his preparation for the French Open, but affirmed that he had developed a lot more passion.

"It's similar, but the age is different so the approach is a little bit different," Rafael Nadal said. "I have a little bit more passion now than years ago, but that's all about experience."