Rafael Nadal says he "doesn't know" when he'll play again, but claims he has "very clear objectives" for his return

Rafael Nadal recently revealed that he cannot provide a timeframe on his return to action, but asserted that he is working hard to regain full fitness.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion called time on his season in August after failing to recover from a chronic foot problem. Nadal's foot issue has been bothering him since 2005 and resurfaced at Roland Garros earlier this year.

The Spaniard resumed training a few days ago, leading many fans to believe that he could be returning to action sooner than expected. However, during a ceremony hosted by the city council of Sant Llorenc des Cardessar, the Spaniard shot down that notion, saying he had not set a date for his return to the tour.

Nadal stressed that he wants to fully recover from his injury before making any decisions on his comeback.

"I want to recover from the injury to return in top condition," Rafael Nadal was quoted as saying by Heraldo. "I don't know when I'll play again, I work a lot every day, I follow a specific plan, obviously with a marked road map and very clear objectives."

Nadal, however, did not shed any further light on his objectives as he believes that several elements are beyond his control. He added that he is leaving no stone unturned in his recovery, and expressed hope of being able to play at a high level.

"I won't say what the goals are," Nadal added, "because there are things that I can't control one hundred percent, but inside my head I am clear about what my goals are and I trust that things will follow a positive course to be able to try to compete. I work a lot every day to try first, recover, and second, when I am recovered to be prepared to play again in full condition."

The 35-year-old revealed that he underwent a "little aggressive" treatment for his foot issue but did not give further details. It is, however, common knowledge that the Spaniard did not undergo surgery.

Nadal said he is currently in the "process of recovery," but added that he is a "little cautious" with how things are progressing.

"I am in a process of recovery, of work, with a progressive increase in loads and sensations are not measured daily," Rafael Nadal said. "You have to be a little cautious, look a little in the medium term."

"It's a good start" - Rafael Nadal on RCD Mallorca's start to new La Liga season

Rafael Nadal is a fan of RCD Mallorca

During his appearance at the plenary session on Wednesday, Rafael also spoke about his hometown football club RCD Mallorca, who he has supported his whole life.

Nadal believes Mallorca have begun their season well despite suffering three defeats in the space of four games.

"It's a good start to the season; they started well, then they had three defeats against Athletic de Bilbao, Madrid and Osasuna, we come from winning (the Levante)," Rafael Nadal said. "Let's trust that this average of points (11) and positive feelings will be there."

Edited by Arvind Sriram