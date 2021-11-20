Rafael Nadal says road to recovery is "going to be a complicated process", feels Garbine Muguruza's WTA Finals win has a "special meaning"

Rafael Nadal provided an update on his recovery during the celebrations of the 10th anniversary of his Foundation. Nadal stressed that his goal is to get himself physically ready for the tour in the best way possible. The Spaniard also showered praise on Garbine Muguruza for winning the WTA Finals.

Nadal, a 20-time Major champion, has been out of action since August this year after aggravating a chronic foot injury at Roland Garros. Nadal underwent treatment for the problem but did not require surgery.

The Mallorcan, who has resumed training, intends to make a comeback at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi later this year.

Speaking to the media while attending the 10th-anniversary celebrations of the Rafa Nadal Foundation, the 35-year-old said he hopes to be "competitive" when he does make his return. However, the Mallorcan admitted that the road to recovery was a "complicated process" given the duration of the injury layoff.

"My goal right now is to prepare myself in the best possible way in every way for when I am ready to arrive and be able to be competitive," Rafael Nadal said.

"I know it's going to be a complicated process because it's many months but I'm with the utmost enthusiasm and that's what should lead me to have options next year," Nadal added.

Turning his attention to Garbine Muguruza, who became the first Spaniard to win the WTA Finals, Nadal said she had achieved a major milestone in the sport.

"I'm happy for Garbiñe. What she has achieved is a milestone in our sport and a joy for Spanish tennis. I congratulate her," Rafael Nadal said.

In addition to Garbine Muguruza, Paula Badosa and Sara Sorribes Tormo also made Spanish tennis proud in 2021 with their achievements. Badosa broke into the top 10 of the WTA rankings, while Sorribes Tormo won her maiden title earlier this year at the Abierto Zapopan.

Nadal believes 2021 has been a "good year" for women's tennis in Spain. He believes Muguruza's WTA Finals triumph has a "special meaning," since no other Spaniard has managed to pull off the feat.

"It has been a good year for (Spanish) women's tennis and with a good culmination winning the last tournament, which had not been achieved and has a special meaning," Rafael Nadal said.

"Thank you to all of you who have accompanied us all these years" - Rafael Nadal expresses his gratitude to those who have supported his Foundation

Rafael Nadal took to Instagram to express his gratitude to those who have supported the Rafa Nadal Foundation over the past 10 years.

"10 years supporting children and young people through sport. Thank you to all of you who have accompanied us all these years," Rafael Nadal wrote.

Nadal also explained why sport has an "important" role in shaping the lives of youngsters, highlighting how it helps kids "learn values."

"Through sport you learn values that are very important for the training of young people," Nadal said.

