Rafael Nadal sends heartfelt message to victims of volcanic eruption in La Palma, says he's "suffering with the terrible images"

20-time Major winner Rafael Nadal took to Instagram on Wednesday to send a heartfelt message of support to those impacted by a volcanic eruption in La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands.

The volcano on the island of La Palma erupted on Sunday, following a week of seismic activity. Rivers of lava oozed out of the volcano, causing more than 6,000 people in La Palma to flee their homes. As if that weren't enough, it is being reported that things might not settle down until December.

Rafael Nadal, who has been sidelined due to a wrist injury, revealed that he was keeping close tabs on the situation on the island. The Spaniard extended his support to all the people affected by the volcanic eruption and said the pictures of the incidents horrified him.

"I am following the news and suffering with the terrible images of the volcano eruption on La Palma and the consequences for so many affected families," Rafael Nadal said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Nadal, however, expressed hope that the devastation would come to an end soon.

"I would like to send a big hug to all of you and hopefully this will end soon," the Spaniard added.

Rafael Nadal is currently recovering from a chronic foot injury

2021 French Open - Day Thirteen

Rafael Nadal is currently spending some time away from the tennis court. The Spaniard aggravated a foot injury during his Roland Garros semifinal against eventual champion Novak Djokovic earlier this year.

Nadal subsequently withdrew from Wimbledon and the Olympics, but returned to action in Washington. However, he struggled with foot problems throughout his campaign and crashed out in the third round to Lloyd Harris.

Also Read

Nadal then pulled out of the US Open and called time on his 2021 season. The 20-time Slam champion received medical treatment for his foot injury a few days ago and is now resting in Spain. He will likely resume training in a few weeks.

If Nadal can shake off his injury and regain full fitness, he will fancy his chances of challenging for the big titles next season. He is currently tied on 20 Grand Slams with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Edited by Arvind Sriram