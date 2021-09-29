Rafael Nadal spotted playing golf with uncle Miguel Angel Nadal in Mallorca as tour hiatus continues

Rafael Nadal was recently spotted playing some golf with his family and close friends in Mallorca. The Spaniard, who hasn't played competitive tennis since August, was seen teeing off at the T-Golf & Country Club in several videos that were posted on social media.

The 20-time Major is currently recovering from a foot injury, and he appears to be making good use of his downtime. It is no secret that Rafael Nadal has a great aptitude for golf.

The Spaniard has a 0.4 handicap and was even invited by the European Tour earlier this month to participate in two professional events. Nadal, however, turned down the invitation as he is yet to fully recover from his foot injury.

In the video below, Nadal can be seen teeing off with his 1-iron. The Spaniard's methodical preparation is uncannily similar to his rituals in tennis. His follow-through on his golf swing also resembles the stroke mechanics of his backhand in tennis.

The Facebook handle of the T-Golf & Country Club also compiled a slideshow of snaps featuring Rafael Nadal & co. enjoying their time on the golf course. The Spaniard was accompanied by his uncle Miguel Angel Nadal, who played for Barcelona in the 1990s.

This isn't the first time Rafael Nadal has turned to golf as a means of recreation during his time away from tennis. The Spaniard even admitted last year that golf is his favorite sport to play outside of tennis.

Rafael Nadal will hope to challenge for Grand Slam titles when he returns to action in 2022

2021 French Open - Day Thirteen

Rafael Nadal struggled with various physical issues in 2021, which allowed him to play only seven ATP events in total. It is pertinent to note, however, that the Spaniard received some sort of treatment for his foot injury a few weeks ago, and he will likely start training on the tennis court shortly.

If Rafael Nadal can regain full fitness, he will fancy his chances of challenging for the big titles next season. The Spaniard will be eager to get back in the winners' circle as far as Grand Slams are concerned.

Nadal failed to win a single Major in 2021, allowing Novak Djokovic to draw level with the Spaniard and Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles. The three will resume their quest for Grand Slam supremacy next season.

