Rafael Nadal stages miraculous comeback against Daniil Medvedev to win 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal became the sole holder of the men's Grand Slam record by winning one of the greatest Australian Open finals in history against Daniil Medvedev. The Spaniard fought back from two sets down to beat the World No. 2.

Both players produced incredible tennis throughout the five hours and 24 minutes. But in the end, Nadal's quality, experience and willpower saw him pull through to win his second Australian Open crown and first since 2009.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



defeats Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 to win his second





: @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis



#AO2022 Another chapter is written @RafaelNadal defeats Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 to win his second #AusOpen title in an epic lasting five hours and 24 minutes. Another chapter is written 🏆@RafaelNadal defeats Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 to win his second #AusOpen title in an epic lasting five hours and 24 minutes. 🎥: @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis #AO2022 https://t.co/OlMvhlGe6r

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev score

Nadal beat Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev winner

Nadal fought back from two sets down to beat Medvedev in a sensational final to win a record 21st Major.

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev match recap

Nadal produced a maginificent display to win his 21st Grand Slam title

The match started with both players holding serve in the first couple of games. Medvedev had a couple of break points in the third game but Nadal managed to save them. The Russian, however, broke the Spaniard to take a 3-2 lead. He then held serve to go 4-2 up. Medvedev broke Nadal for a second time and held serve again to take the opening set 6-2.

In the second set, Nadal produced a sensational backhand winner to create two break points in the fourth game. The Spaniard converted on his second opportunity and held his serve to take a 4-1 lead.

Medvedev fought back and took the next two games but Nadal broke him once again to go 5-3 up. The Spaniard was serving for the set and even had a set point but, incredibly, the Russian was able to break back. Medvedev then held serve to tie the score at 5-5.

Both players then held their respective serves to take the second set to a tie-break. Nadal was 5-3 up in the tiebreak but his opponent won the next four points to take the second set 7-6.

Nadal had a break point in the first game of the third set but the Russian held his nerve and won the game. The Spaniard threw everything at him but Medvedev responded brilliantly. The 25-year-old had three break points in the sixth game, but Nadal saved them and won the game.

The Spaniard eventually broke Medvedev to go 5-4 up and held his serve to take the third set 6-4.

Both players had break points in the first two games of the fourth set but neither could convert them. Nadal had two break points in the third game and broke Medvedev after the latter served a double-fault. The Russian then broke back to level the score at 2-2.

The following game produced sensational tennis from both players and Medvedev saved six break points. However, Nadal converted the seventh and held his serve to take a 4-2 lead. Medvedev then had two break points but the Spaniard saved them to go 5-3 up. Nadal had a set point in the next game but was unable to convert it.

However, he held his serve in the following game to take the fourth set 6-4 and level the match.

Nadal continued to impress and produced some lovely forehand winners to create a break point in the opening game of the fifth set. However, Medvedev saved it and went on to win the game with a powerful backhand winner.

Nadal, however, managed to break the Russian in the fifth game with a lovely forehand winner. He followed this up by saving a few break points and taking the next game to go 4-2 up.

Also Read Article Continues below

At 5-4, Nadal was serving for the championship but Medvedev broke him to level the score at 5-5. However, the Spaniard broke right back and had a chance to serve for the title for a second time at 6-5. This time he held his serve to win his first Australian Open title since 2009. Nadal also completed a double career Grand Slam, becoming only the second man in the Open Era to do so.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala