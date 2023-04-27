Reilly Opelka believes that Rafael Nadal will always be the favorite to win the French Open as long as his name is in the draw. The American picked Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic as favorites after the Spaniard at the 2023 French Open.

Nadal has won the French Open a record 14 times, winning 112 out of the 115 matches that he has played at Roland Garros. The former World No. 1 played and won in Paris for the first time in 2005 when he was just 19.

Speaking about the second Grand Slam of the year on Tennis Channel, Opelka remarked that the senior Spaniard was still the favorite at the French Open this year.

"If Rafa Nadal is still in the draw, if he's in the tournament, if my life is on the line, I'm going with Rafa every time, just out of respect, you kind of have to," Opelka said. "But behind Rafa, for sure, I'd say Carlos is the only guy who could beat him there, and also, I like his chances against Novak at the French Open."

Opelka fancies Alcaraz's chances at the tournament as well, stating that the 19-year-old could potentially be favored above both Nadal and Djokovic.

"It's hard [to pick between Alcaraz and Novak]. Even Novak is hard to count him out but those two, I'd give them the same odds to win the tournament — Novak and Carlitos. That's how good this guy [Alcaraz] is. You are talking about the two greatest players that have ever played tennis and you know, he is potentially favored above them. I mean that's how crazy this discussion even is," he added.

Nadal continues his recovery from a hip injury that he suffered at the 2023 Australian Open that has forced him out of the ATP tour for over three months.

Rafael Nadal's goal is to win French Open, says his coach

2022 US Open

Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya recently stated that it was difficult for the player to withdraw from tournaments in Monte-Carlo, Barcelona, and Madrid. However, Moya expects him to make a strong comeback.

"These are tough times because he is a competitive beast and this is his favorite time of the year," Moya said. "So for him, saying 'no' to tournaments like the Madrid Open, like Monte-Carlo, like Barcelona, it hurts. But the goal is still Roland Garros. It is clear that the preparation is not going to be ideal. But he is Rafa Nadal, you can always expect the best from him."

The 36-year-old has been sharing photos and videos of himself practicing on clay at his academy in Mallorca since the end of March.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes