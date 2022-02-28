Rafael Nadal surpasses Novak Djokovic in becoming Open Era's most successful player in terms of match-winning percentage

Rafael Nadal defeated Cameron Norrie in the final of the 2022 Mexican Open to lift the 91st ATP title of his career. The victory extended the Spaniard's winning streak to 15, his best ever to start to a season. But the win also put Nadal atop another record list—the best match-winning percentage by a player in the Open Era.

Coming into the tournament this year, Nadal's overall match-winning percentage was second only to Novak Djokovic. The Spainard had won 1,038 of his 1,247 matches (83.23%) since turning pro in 2001, which was marginally poorer than Djokovic's 989 wins from 1,188 matches (83.24%).

TennisMyLife @TennisMyLife68 Cameron Norrie at @AustraliaOpen Rafael Nadal collects his 1043



Exceeded Novak Djokovic in the best winning percentage in Open Era



#AbiertoTelcel DefeatingCameron Norrie at @AustraliaOpenRafael Nadal collects his 1043 @atptour winning matchExceededNovak Djokovic in the best winning percentage in Open Era Defeating 🇬🇧 Cameron Norrie at @AustraliaOpen 🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal collects his 1043 @atptour winning matchExceeded 🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic in the best winning percentage in Open Era#AbiertoTelcel https://t.co/h9bDGXzZ7I

Nadal, however, was in menacing form throughout his week in Acapulco, picking up five dominant wins en route to the title. The Spaniard beat Denis Kudla in his first match before ousting Stefan Kozlov, Tommy Paul and Daniil Medvedev in subsequent encounters.

The Spaniard's straight-sets dismissal of Norrie in the final brought his overall win tally up to 1,043, helping him improve his overall winning percentage to 83.31%

Djokovic, meanwhile, suffered a shock quarter-final exit at the 2022 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. The Serb was handed a 6-4, 7-6(4) defeat by Jiri Vesely, which ensured Medvedev's ascent to the World No. 1 ranking.

The loss also brought Djokovic's career match-winning percentage down a notch to 83.21%—with 991 wins from a total of 1,191 matches.

As a result, Nadal climbed to the top of the list, which also includes long-time rival Roger Federer (at No. 4 with a winning percentage of 82.08%) and other tennis legends such as Bjorn Borg (No. 3 with 82.36%) and Jimmy Connors (No. 5 with 81.82%).

Rafael Nadal to climb to No. 4 in ATP rankings on Monday

Nadal's title-winning run at Acapulco will also ensure he climbs a place in the official ATP world rankings, scheduled to be updated on Monday.

The Spaniard, currently ranked No. 5, will replace fourth-ranked Stefanos Tsitispas in the standings. With a total of 6,515 ranking points, Nadal is still quite far from the World No. 1 ranking -- which will be held by Daniil Medvedev with a total of 8,615 points.

However, if Rafael Nadal continues his purple patch, he could recapture the top position as early as April.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala