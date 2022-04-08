"Rafael Nadal is the undisputed King of clay, it is not even up for discussion" - Tennis fans hit out at Patrick Mouratoglou after he claims Novak Djokovic is the best player on clay

Patrick Mouratoglou made a rather bold claim recently, remarking that Novak Djokovic is the greatest player on clay, even better than Rafael Nadal. The esteemed coach was of the opinion that the World No. 1 would be the favorite for this year's Roland Garros as a result, noting that his win over the Spaniard in the 2021 edition will give him a slight edge.

However, it should be noted that the loss the Mallorcan sustained in Paris last year was only his eighth loss on the surface against Djokovic. The World No. 4 has amassed more than twice as many wins against the Serb, winning 19 encounters over the years.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Do you agree with him? 🤔



#NovakDjokovic #RafaelNadal #PatrickMouratoglou #Tennis #Clay Patrick Mouratoglou believes Novak Djokovic is best on clay as well when he is at his bestDo you agree with him? 🤔 Patrick Mouratoglou believes Novak Djokovic is best on clay as well when he is at his best 🔥Do you agree with him? 🤔#NovakDjokovic #RafaelNadal #PatrickMouratoglou #Tennis #Clay https://t.co/U9N4tKDB74

Even at the French Open, the former World No. 1 has beaten the 34-year-old six times to date, while losing only twice. Novak Djokovic may be the only player to have defeated the 35-year-old twice in the tournament, but their head-to-head record clearly indicates that the Mallorcan has been the superior player on clay since he won his first Roland Garros title in 2005.

Mouratoglou's comments naturally copped a lot of criticism from tennis fans on social media. Many opined that the fact that the Spaniard is the best player on clay is not even up for debate, chastising Mouratoglou for not looking at the numbers properly before running his mouth.

While most agreed that the Serb was an excellent player on clay, they did not think it was fair to place someone who has won only two French Open titles higher on the list than someone who has won 13.

"I'm tired of hearing from Patrick Mouratoglou and his BS. Rafa Nadal is the undisputed King of Clay, its not even up for discussion. Take your nonsense back to the GOAT debate," one fan tweeted.

Linda7002 @lindar_lou @ozmo_sasa I'm tired of hearing from Patrick Mouratoglou and his BS. Rafa Nadal is the undisputed King of Clay, its not even up for discussion. Take your nonsense back to the GOAT debate @ozmo_sasa I'm tired of hearing from Patrick Mouratoglou and his BS. Rafa Nadal is the undisputed King of Clay, its not even up for discussion. Take your nonsense back to the GOAT debate

The Happy One @kavyasastra Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa #Mouratoglou : When he is at his best, I think #Djokovic is the best player in the world, even on clay. I know it's weird to say that when you see the number of Roland Garros that #Nadal has won, but if you look at the figures, Novak beats Rafa many times on clay. #Mouratoglou: When he is at his best, I think #Djokovic is the best player in the world, even on clay. I know it's weird to say that when you see the number of Roland Garros that #Nadal has won, but if you look at the figures, Novak beats Rafa many times on clay. To understand just how absurd this statement is, consider that Nadal had more RG titles shortly after his 21st birthday than Djokovic will have on his 35th. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… To understand just how absurd this statement is, consider that Nadal had more RG titles shortly after his 21st birthday than Djokovic will have on his 35th. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat…

"I agree that Djokovic is an unbelievable player on clay, and arguably one of the best in recent times, but definitely behind Nadal. The reason he didn't win more RG titles? NADAL," another fan tweeted.

Alex | Tennis 🎾 @Alex_Boroch



I agree that Djokovic is an unbelievable player on clay, and arguably one of the best in recent times, but *definitely* behind Nadal.



The reason he didn't win more RG titles? NADAL. Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa #Mouratoglou : When he is at his best, I think #Djokovic is the best player in the world, even on clay. I know it's weird to say that when you see the number of Roland Garros that #Nadal has won, but if you look at the figures, Novak beats Rafa many times on clay. #Mouratoglou: When he is at his best, I think #Djokovic is the best player in the world, even on clay. I know it's weird to say that when you see the number of Roland Garros that #Nadal has won, but if you look at the figures, Novak beats Rafa many times on clay. And that's why you shouldn't hire Mouratoglou as a coach. (I'm referring to the clay-court part)I agree that Djokovic is an unbelievable player on clay, and arguably one of the best in recent times, but *definitely* behind Nadal.The reason he didn't win more RG titles? NADAL. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… And that's why you shouldn't hire Mouratoglou as a coach. (I'm referring to the clay-court part)I agree that Djokovic is an unbelievable player on clay, and arguably one of the best in recent times, but *definitely* behind Nadal.The reason he didn't win more RG titles? NADAL. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat…

"To be fair, when you look at the same figures, Nadal has beaten Djokovic more than twice as many times on clay. Djokovic is amazing, and I think he’s second best on clay and maybe even second best on clay ever on the ATP, but this is quite an exaggeration," one user wrote. "Djokovic is a master at producing his best tennis in the biggest matches. If his best on clay were the best in the world, he’d have won way more than two Roland-Garros titles."

Owen @tennisnation Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa #Mouratoglou : When he is at his best, I think #Djokovic is the best player in the world, even on clay. I know it's weird to say that when you see the number of Roland Garros that #Nadal has won, but if you look at the figures, Novak beats Rafa many times on clay. #Mouratoglou: When he is at his best, I think #Djokovic is the best player in the world, even on clay. I know it's weird to say that when you see the number of Roland Garros that #Nadal has won, but if you look at the figures, Novak beats Rafa many times on clay. To be fair, when you look at the same figures, Nadal has beaten Djokovic more than twice as many times on clay. Djokovic is amazing, and I think he’s second best on clay and maybe even second best on clay ever on the ATP, but this is quite an exaggeration. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… To be fair, when you look at the same figures, Nadal has beaten Djokovic more than twice as many times on clay. Djokovic is amazing, and I think he’s second best on clay and maybe even second best on clay ever on the ATP, but this is quite an exaggeration. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat…

Owen @tennisnation Djokovic is a master at producing his best tennis in the biggest matches. If his best on clay were the best in the world, he’d have won way more than two Roland-Garros titles. Djokovic is a master at producing his best tennis in the biggest matches. If his best on clay were the best in the world, he’d have won way more than two Roland-Garros titles.

It is not just in terms of Grand Slam titles that the 21-time Grand Slam champion has the upper hand. He also has a sizable lead over Djokovic in the overall number of clay tournaments and Masters 1000 titles won, a fact repeatedly brought up by fans on Twitter to rubbish Mouratoglou's comments.

"Roland Garros: Nadal: 13, Djokovic: 2. M1000 clay: Nadal: 26, Djokovic: 10. Coach Pimou’s personalized NFT [is a clown]," one account posted.

Alex Bancila @TheAlexBancila



Nadal: 13

Djokovic: 2



M1000 clay



Nadal: 26

Djokovic: 10



Coach Pimou’s personalized NFT: 🤡 Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa #Mouratoglou : When he is at his best, I think #Djokovic is the best player in the world, even on clay. I know it's weird to say that when you see the number of Roland Garros that #Nadal has won, but if you look at the figures, Novak beats Rafa many times on clay. #Mouratoglou: When he is at his best, I think #Djokovic is the best player in the world, even on clay. I know it's weird to say that when you see the number of Roland Garros that #Nadal has won, but if you look at the figures, Novak beats Rafa many times on clay. Roland GarrosNadal: 13Djokovic: 2M1000 clayNadal: 26Djokovic: 10Coach Pimou’s personalized NFT: 🤡 twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… Roland Garros🏆Nadal: 13Djokovic: 2M1000 clay🏆Nadal: 26Djokovic: 10Coach Pimou’s personalized NFT: 🤡 twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat…

Ben Lewis @BenLewisSN590



This take is just flat out wrong though. @ozmo_sasa I love Mouratoglou, he’s one of the best coaches in the sport.This take is just flat out wrong though. @ozmo_sasa I love Mouratoglou, he’s one of the best coaches in the sport.This take is just flat out wrong though.

OS Hater @nagori_shreyans Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa #Mouratoglou : When he is at his best, I think #Djokovic is the best player in the world, even on clay. I know it's weird to say that when you see the number of Roland Garros that #Nadal has won, but if you look at the figures, Novak beats Rafa many times on clay. #Mouratoglou: When he is at his best, I think #Djokovic is the best player in the world, even on clay. I know it's weird to say that when you see the number of Roland Garros that #Nadal has won, but if you look at the figures, Novak beats Rafa many times on clay. Wouldn't have minded had he stopped after the first word of the third line. But statements like this prove how tennis needs Djokovic to be humbled throughout the clay court season. It's scary how many fans of his believe it to be true. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… Wouldn't have minded had he stopped after the first word of the third line. But statements like this prove how tennis needs Djokovic to be humbled throughout the clay court season. It's scary how many fans of his believe it to be true. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat…

"At RG, When he is at his best, he lost to Wawrinka, he lost to Federer, he lost to Thiem twice, he lost to Nadal multiple times. In 2020 at his absolute best he got bagelled. In 2021 Rome lost to Rafa. In 2019 Rome got bagelled by Rafa. Many more, 1 tweet is not enough," another user posted.

🤓Chandan Pulavarthi²¹♻️ @RafaelNadalGOAT

When he is at his best

•he lost to Wawrinka.

•he lost to Federer.

•he lost to Thiem twice.

•he lost to Nadal multiple times.

•In 2020 at his absolute best he got bagelled.



In 2021 Rome lost to Rafa.

In 2019 Rome got bagelled by Rafa

Many more, 1 tweet not enough. Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa #Mouratoglou : When he is at his best, I think #Djokovic is the best player in the world, even on clay. I know it's weird to say that when you see the number of Roland Garros that #Nadal has won, but if you look at the figures, Novak beats Rafa many times on clay. #Mouratoglou: When he is at his best, I think #Djokovic is the best player in the world, even on clay. I know it's weird to say that when you see the number of Roland Garros that #Nadal has won, but if you look at the figures, Novak beats Rafa many times on clay. At RGWhen he is at his best•he lost to Wawrinka.•he lost to Federer.•he lost to Thiem twice.•he lost to Nadal multiple times.•In 2020 at his absolute best he got bagelled.In 2021 Rome lost to Rafa.In 2019 Rome got bagelled by RafaMany more, 1 tweet not enough. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… At RGWhen he is at his best •he lost to Wawrinka.•he lost to Federer. •he lost to Thiem twice.•he lost to Nadal multiple times.•In 2020 at his absolute best he got bagelled.In 2021 Rome lost to Rafa.In 2019 Rome got bagelled by RafaMany more, 1 tweet not enough. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat…

Rafaelnadal__ @RaphaelDabadie Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa #Mouratoglou : When he is at his best, I think #Djokovic is the best player in the world, even on clay. I know it's weird to say that when you see the number of Roland Garros that #Nadal has won, but if you look at the figures, Novak beats Rafa many times on clay. #Mouratoglou: When he is at his best, I think #Djokovic is the best player in the world, even on clay. I know it's weird to say that when you see the number of Roland Garros that #Nadal has won, but if you look at the figures, Novak beats Rafa many times on clay. Djokovic is one of the best ever on this surface but Rafa is something else. He literally won 13 RG and Novak has 2. Maybe there’s a reason for that ? twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… Djokovic is one of the best ever on this surface but Rafa is something else. He literally won 13 RG and Novak has 2. Maybe there’s a reason for that ? twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat…

Rafael Nadal holds the record for best ever winning percentage on clay as well as best winning streak on the surface

Almost every imaginable record on clay belongs to Rafael Nadal

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has a 91.5% winning percentage on clay, winning 464 matches and losing only 43. This makes him the player with the best ever winning percentage on the surface. Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, has an 80.5% winning percentage on clay, winning 244 matches and losing 59.

The Spaniard also has the best ever winning streak on the surface, winning 81 matches on the trot between the 2005 Monte-Carlo Masters and the 2007 Hamburg Masters. The next best streak belongs to Guillermo Vilas (53), followed by Bjorn Borg (48) and Thomas Muster (40).

Djokovic's best winning streak on clay is only 17 matches long, between the 2011 Serbia Open and the 2011 Roland Garros. For the record, the Mallorcan has eight streaks longer than that.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala