Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic: Can Spaniard face World No. 1 in Australian Open 1R on comeback?

The prospect of seeing Rafael Nadal back on the tennis court is one that fans across the world can't wait to delight in. The Spaniard has been on a hiatus from professional tennis for 10 months now, and there is hope that he will be back in action at the 2024 Australian Open.

Nadal last played against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open and has since been on the sidelines due to a hip injury. He has been working rigorously to return to the tour and has himself stated his intention to play in Melbourne next year.

Seeing the 37-year-old pick up the racket once again will be treat enough for tennis fans. However, there is a chance that we will see one of the greatest tennis rivalries play out in the opening round in Melbourne itself, as Nadal might face his longtime friend and rival Novak Djokovic in his first match back.

Nadal's ranking on the ATP Tour has dipped to World No. 243 due to his prolonged absence. As a result, he will need a wildcard to enter the main draw at the year's first Grand Slam. If he is awarded the wildcard, which many expect is likely to happen, the former World No. 1 can face anybody in the draw, even Djokovic.

If this happens, this will surely be the earliest stage of any tournament in which the two stalwarts of the sport will face each other. All of their 59 encounters over 17 years as professional athletes have come at the later stages of the events. The latest that Nadal and Djokovic have faced are the quarterfinals of Roland Garros in 2022, 2015, and 2006, the Italian Open in 2016 and 2007, and the Miami Open in 2007.

Djokovic has a slight lead of 30 to 29 in the head-to-head record. The last time two men played was that quarterfinal in Paris two years ago, where the man from Mallorca emerged victorious, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4).

"I would like to play again, but the dream is not to come back and win Roland Garros or Australian Open"- Rafael Nadal

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has often spoken about his comeback plans while on his time away from the court this year. He has been realistic in his expectations once he is back and has not set too high of a goal for himself.

In an interview in September with Movistar Plus+, Nadal made it clear that he will not play in Melbourne with the mindset of winning the tournament, but aims to focus on one match at a time.

"Yes, I would like to play again and be competitive again, but the dream is not to come back and win Roland Garros or win Australia, so that people don't get confused, right? I am very aware that at the time I am in my life, all that is very far away, right? And I don't say it's impossible because in the end I say things, I have said it a thousand times, all things in sport, they change very quickly," he said.

While he is expected to compete in Melbourne, the 14-time Roland Garros champion is not putting any exact date for his comeback. He recently revealed that he has been hitting the practice court for over a month now and hopes to increase the intensity of the practice sessions gradually.

However, Nadal made it clear that he is not in the shape to play a professional match just yet, and his physical discomfort is preventing him from giving fans any date on when he will be back on the tour.

"I am training more now than a month ago but I am going day by day. Let's see if I have the possibility of increasing the intensity to return little by little," he said. (via Marca)

"My first idea would be to return to Australia but I can't tell you. I am being able to train a little more, which for me is progress. I am with less pain but I still have discomfort. If I had less pain I could give you a date," he added.

The Spaniard highlighted that this is a new injury for him and recovery from it is a new experience as well, but he is on the "right path" to recovery.

"I am on the right path but I am in unknown territory because it is an injury that I have not had before. Even so, I am still excited. I wish I could know. When am I going to come back but it's not like that. I tried to come back for the gravel season but then it couldn't be. The pressure has always been my personal pressure because I have always been a very demanding person with myself," he continued.

