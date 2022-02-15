Rafael Nadal will be happy even if he finishes with 21 Grand Slams and Novak Djokovic reaches 25: Coach Carlos Moya

In a recent interview with Punto de Break, Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya claimed the Spaniard would be "happy" with 21 Majors even if he is overtaken by Novak Djokovic in the Grand Slam race. However, Moya stressed that Nadal would fight really hard to win more Majors in the future.

Nadal lifted a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month, edging past long-time rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the Grand Slam race. With the French Open coming up, the Spaniard is being widely tipped to take his tally to 22.

In that context, Moya insisted that while his charge was not obsessed with winning Grand Slam titles, he remained motivated to succeed.

"Rafa is happy with what he has, he will be just as happy if he finishes with 21 and Djokovic with 25. It's not good to obsess; yes get motivated. Obviously, he is not going to give up the 22, if the opportunity arises he will fight for it, but it is a debate that, with all of them still active, does not make much sense," said Moya.

The World No. 5 was two sets down against Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open before producing a spirited fightback to win the match in five.

Moya compared Nadal's competitiveness to that of basketball legend Michael Jordan, golf great Tiger Woods and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, and pointed out that the Spaniard has the ability to extricate himself from the tightest situations. As such, he believes Nadal's Australian Open triumph was like a Hollywood film.

“On the fingers of one hand you can count the athletes who in history have been able to experience situations similar to Rafa's and have been able to slip out. A Michael Jordan, a Tiger Woods in his best moments, even a Novak Djokovic in tennis. That gene, that competitiveness, that way of turning around everything that is coming is impressive," said the coach.

"If we scripted the tournament, reality would have turned out better than what we would have written. Then you see that little things change until you reach the happy ending, but living that metamorphosis is amazing. It was an American movie script," added the 45-year-old.

Moya joined Nadal's coaching team in 2016 and the two have won seven Grand Slam titles together.

Carlos Moya hails Rafael Nadal as "one of the most intelligent players"

Carlos Moya and Rafael Nadal at the French Open 2021

In the same interview, Moya pointed out that while Nadal is losing his "speed and explosiveness" with age, the 21-time Grand Slam winner is becoming "smarter" with each match he plays. According to Moya, Nadal "one of the most intelligent players" on the men's circuit.

“What Rafa is looking for is to be competitive and continue to evolve. It is true that over time you lose physique, speed or explosiveness, but you are smarter and handle situations better. I always say that Rafa is one of the most intelligent players, one who reads the games best, the one who is most suited to having a Plan B, a Plan C…That is the adrenaline that he has inside, to see that he can still fight with the best in the world," concluded Moya.

Nadal is currently taking some time off after his triumph at Melbourne Park. He is likely to return to action at the Acupulco Open, an ATP 500 tournament that kicks off next week.

