"Rafael Nadal will be one of the favorites at Wimbledon, the main one is still Djokovic" - Toni Nadal

After a lot of uncertainty due to his foot treatment, Spain's Rafael Nadal is all set to compete at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The Spaniard reached London on Monday and immediately hit the practice courts.

Before arriving at SW19, Nadal practiced at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponca, where the Mallora Open is currently being held. Interestingly, Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal is the tournament director in Mallorca. Speaking on a recent radio program, the 61-year-old coach picked World No. 3 Djokovic as the favorite at Wimbledon, but also acknowledged his nephew's chances.

"Rafa is fine, I think he will be one of the favorites, the main one is still Djokovic and Hurkacz or Berrettini will be there. If he is lucky enough to pass the first week, he becomes highly competitive from the second. It is almost impossible for Rafa to play at the Mallorca Championships because he needs rest before a Grand Slam. The week before, he prefers to train calmly and not be competing," Toni Nadal said.

Lukas Weese @Weesesports



#Wimbledon Rafael Nadal has arrived at Wimbledon and is practicing on the practice courts, per his Instagram story. Rafael Nadal has arrived at Wimbledon and is practicing on the practice courts, per his Instagram story. #Wimbledon https://t.co/oz4gA94b8X

The 36-year-old practiced with World No. 21 Grigor Dimitrov on Monday. According to a correspondent present at the practice session, Nadal struggled with his serve, double faulting on multiple occasions and also lost a set to Dimitrov.

"They have played a set and a half of training. Dimitrov has won 6-3 and 2-1, with a break up in the second. Nadal failed with the service, few firsts and many double faults. Dimitrov, impeccable on serve," he wrote.

Manuel Sánchez Gómez @ManuSanchezGom



Dimitrov ha ganado 6-3 y 2-1, con break arriba en el segundo.



Muy fallón Nadal con el servicio, pocos primeros y mucha dobles faltas. Dimitrov, impecable al saque. Han jugado un set y medio de entrenamiento.Dimitrov ha ganado 6-3 y 2-1, con break arriba en el segundo.Muy fallón Nadal con el servicio, pocos primeros y mucha dobles faltas. Dimitrov, impecable al saque. https://t.co/37Jdc9Cwv6

Toni Nadal also addressed Rafael Nadal's foot issues and the radiofrequency treatment sessions he went through after winning at Roland Garros earlier this month.

"The treatment is working, Rafa is quite happy and we are confident that things will go well," Toni Nadal added.

Rafael Nadal to play an exhibition event before Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal will aim for his 23rd Major title at Wimbledon

The third Grand Slam of the year gets underway on June 27 but prior to that, Rafael Nadal will play the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club. It is an exhibition event organized a week before the Major tournament every year. The event starts on Tuesday and will conclude on Sunday, June 26.

Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Denis Shapovalov will also participate in Hurlingham alongside Nadal. Since the French Open, this will be the first tournament for both Djokovic and Nadal. The top two seeds did not play any other grass event in the build-up to Wimbledon.

Twenty-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic will be hungry for another Major title to inch closer to Nadal, who has 22 Grand Slams at the moment.

