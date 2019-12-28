Rafael Nadal wins L'Equipe World Champion of Champions award for the 4th time in his career

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Rafael Nadal ended 2019 as the world number 1

What's the story?

Daily sports newspaper L'Equipe has conferred the L'Equipe World Champion of Champions award to Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal for the fourth time in his career.

The background

Nadal has been one of the most consistent tennis players of this decade. He is the king of the French Open, having won the title eight times in the last 10 years. Besides, he has established his dominance on the ATP tour by winning at least one title every year in the last 16 years.

Nadal is the reigning French Open and US Open champion, which shows that his growing age has not affected his play on the court. At 33, Nadal became the oldest player to end as the year-end ATP No. 1 last month.

Rafael Nadal at the US Open 2019

Talking about his performances in 2019, the Spaniard won 58 of his 65 matches and claimed four titles - including two Majors. His consistency has earned him many awards, and the L'Equipe World Champion of Champions award is the latest addition to his trophy room.

The heart of the matter

Rafael Nadal is the reigning French Open champion

Every year, the L'Equipe newspaper awards the Champion of Champions award in two categories. The first features only male and female players from France, while the other comprises international names. Nadal had earlier won the international title in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

As for other tennis stars who have won this award, Roger Federer won it in 2005, 2006, 2007 and later shared it with Nadal in 2017. Serena Williams has won the title thrice.

This year, world-famous gymnast Simone Biles from USA won in the female category. Marion Bartoli had won the French female award in 2013; this year's French winners are yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Simone Biles

What's next?

Nadal will look to continue his fine form in the upcoming decade, and his first challenge will be the Australian Open 2020.