Rafael Nadal wins the longest tie-break of his career against Adrian Mannarino at the 2022 Australian Open, Twitter reacts

Rafael Nadal stormed into the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open with a commanding 7-6(14), 6-2, 6-2 win over Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round. In a match that lasted two hours and forty minutes, more than half of the duration was dedicated to the first set alone -- one hour and 21 minutes.

The 16-14 tiebreaker between the two players during the set marked Nadal's longest ever tie-break of his career so far. The 20-time Grand Slam champion saved four set points along the way, while Mannarino did him two better by saving six.

Nadal eventually managed to convert the seventh and then used the momentum to stroll through the next two sets. The Spaniard has now played 368 tiebreakers overall, winning 274 and losing 94.

The 30-point tie-break lasted 28 minutes, prompting tennis fans on social media to go berserk.

"Words I didn't think I'd be typing: Rafael Nadal just won a 28-minute 1st set tiebreak 16-14 against Adrian Mannarino. The longest of his career. One of the best too," one user wrote on Twitter. "He had to save 4 set points. He eventually converted his 7th. The shot-making was extraordinary."

One Twitter user made reference to the Australian Open switching from green-colored harcourts to blue in 2008, joking that was when it felt like the tie-break had started.

"When Mannarino and Nadal started this tiebreak, the courts were still green," the user tweeted.

Many also praised Mannarino for the resistance he displayed against a champion like Nadal. Twitter users were of the opinion that he would have prevailed against anyone but the former World No. 1, who proved simply too good on the day.

"16-14 in a tiebreak. What... WHATTT!", one user tweeted. "Insane stuff from Mannarino but unfortunately for him he was up against a man named Nadal at the other end."

During his press conference, Nadal himself commented on the importance of winning the tie-break. The 35-year-old felt it was a close contest that could have gone either way and that he was lucky to come out as the winner.

"I've played a couple of crazy tiebreaks in my career but that was a crazy one. [There were] chances for both. I was lucky to win that tiebreak at the end," Nadal said. "Half of the match [was] in the tiebreak, without a doubt."

Rafael Nadal faces Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal locks horns in the next round with surprise quarterfinalist Denis Shapovalov. The Canadian pulled off an upset, beating World No. 3 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the fourth round.

Shapovalov will be the highest ranked player the Spaniard has faced in the tournament so far. Nadal currently leads the head-to-head 3-1, but this will be the first meeting between the pair at a Grand Slam.

The World No. 5 is now only three wins away from winning a record 21st Major. He will head into the match against the 14th seed as the overwhelming favorite, but Shapovalov's win against Zverev would have given the Canadian plenty of confidence.

