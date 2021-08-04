Rafael Nadal wrongly tags White House on his Instagram post, makes hilarious apologies in response to fan comments

A glaring goof-up by 20-time Major champion Rafael Nadal has sent social media into a frenzy. Nadal, currently playing at the Citi Open in Washington, recently posted a picture of himself posing in front of the Capitol building.

Much to everyone's amusement, Nadal mistakenly tagged the location as the "White House," which is also located in Washington but is roughly a 35-minute walk from the Capitol, the meeting place of Congress.

The initial post can be seen in the tweet below, as Rafael Nadal has since corrected the location of the post.

If Don Rafa Nadal says thats the white house then it is. pic.twitter.com/xFu3brJbCC — mika (@mikamclaren) August 4, 2021

Nadal's sense of humor then came to the fore as he provided some hilarious responses to people pointing out his error.

An Instagram user named mr_tennis24 pointed out that Nadal had tagged the wrong location to which the Spaniard responded by saying: "lapsus typing. My..." which roughly translates to a lapse in typing, more commonly known as a typo.

Rafael Nadal replies to a fan on Instagram

Nadal provided a similar response to another user who pointed out the error. This time too, the Mallorcan claimed that he had made a "typo".

Rafael Nadal claimed he made a typo.

Fans continued to point out to the Spaniard that the building which he had tagged as the White House was in fact the Capitol and not the home of the US President.

Nadal, on his part, innocently responded with a "yes."

Rafael Nadal acknowledges that the building is indeed the Capitol building

Rafael Nadal replies with a "yes."

Another Instagram user named jodihene.72 commented on Nadal's post with the hashtag "#notthewhitehouse". The Spaniard, tongue firmly in cheek, responded by saying "#definitely", a comment that earned him a whopping 327 likes at the time of writing.

Rafael Nadal makes a cheeky response.

Nadal's faux pas caused great amusement not only on Instagram but also on Twitter, where several users cracked jokes at the Spaniard's expense.

Some of them are embedded below.

.@RafaelNadal thinks I work at the White House so thanks for the promotion? 😂 pic.twitter.com/nCVHTL4CCy — Natasha Dabrowski (@NBDabrowski) August 3, 2021

ATTENTION: @RafaelNadal posted this photo on Instagram thinking he was at the White House I’m having a seizure pic.twitter.com/oNPVPifhjp — Matt(eo) (@MFallingStar18) August 3, 2021

Rafael Nadal continues to entertain in Washington

Nadal's gaffe clearly did not turn him away from social media as he took to Instagram to post another hilarious picture of himself. The Spaniard, on his Instagram story, posted a picture of himself posing with a bicycle while wearing a helmet on top of a neon cap. He captioned the post: "Yeah, it's me with a helmet..."

Rafael Nadal, with his awkward pose and funny caption

Nadal's pose and awkward facial reactions elicited hilarious reactions from fans on Twitter.

hi 👋 i’m rafa nadal and you’re watching disney channel 🙂 pic.twitter.com/shxxRYjblX — dani! dc slam executive (@f1nadal) August 4, 2021

rafael nadal travelling dc with helmet on a cap, wearing neon, and looking so confused pic.twitter.com/isnrE87U4H — zey 🥑 (@skyhookdal) August 3, 2021

maribel "i perfectly understood instagram im a professional influencer" versus rafael "i just pushed the wrong button and accidentally posted a picture of me wearing a helmet over a cap" who has the range of the nadal siblings WHO pic.twitter.com/dgYbEg38ZP — alice 😤🛸☄️🚀 (@butterflierer) August 3, 2021

You're telling me this legend had to ride his little bike around the Mall with his little helmet jammed onto his little hat & take selfies in front of the wrong buildings b/c our stupid president didn't think to host Spanish head of state His Excellency Don Rafael Nadal Parera? pic.twitter.com/rPM5TxNWAQ — I get my peaches from Mallorca (@notglittersqrl) August 4, 2021

